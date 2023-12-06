Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

No Surprise PISA Results Show Drop Says NZPF President

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: NZ Principals Federation

The President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Leanne Otene, said "I am not at all surprised that our reading, writing and mathematics PISA results have dipped this year."

"We have just come through three years of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said. "This is a global issue and it’s not just New Zealand results that have dropped."

"What is also significant for New Zealand this year is that a number of schools did not participate in the PISA assessments, and that skewed the results," she said.

"Our main concern should be on the gap between our highest and lowest achievers," said Otene, "because growing inequities are our biggest problem."

"What we most need are stable education policies that do not change with every electoral cycle and we must address the equity gap before it balloons any further," she said.

"to achieve equity we need to expand the free lunches in schools programme, reduce class sizes, increase learning support resources, engage tamariki Māori and our Pacific Island students in school, by actively demonstrating the value of Māori and Pacific Island cultures and languages, and provide ongoing high quality professional development for the teaching profession," she said.

"New Zealand’s GDP contribution to education is one of the lowest in the OECD. If we want to see increased performance, then we must commit to increasing education funding," she said. "Anything less is just tinkering around the edges."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Principals Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 