Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Pūkenga Announces Chief Executive Departure

Monday, 18 December 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Te Pūkenga Council today announced that Chief Executive Peter Winder will be leaving the organisation.

"The function and duties of the role that Peter was employed to perform will change significantly given the new direction of the organisation announced by the new Government. Accordingly, Peter and the Council have agreed that his role will come to an end by reason of redundancy in accordance with his employment agreement. Peter has agreed to continue in a transition role to assist the Council and its Committees until the end of January 2024," said Deputy Chair Sue McCormack.

The Council would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication, and his significant contribution to the vision of Te Pūkenga over the last 18 months, and before that, for his work on the Establishment Board and Te Pūkenga Council.

"We will be sorry to see Peter go, and he leaves with the Council’s thanks, support and very best wishes for the future."

Separately, Deputy Chief Executive Academic Centre and Learning Systems Megan Gibbons has resigned effective January 12, 2024 to embark on a new chapter. Megan has been in her role since December 2022, and prior to joining Te Pūkenga was Chief Executive of Otago Polytechnic.

The Council thanks Megan for her service to vocational education and wishes her well for the future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 