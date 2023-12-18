Te Pūkenga Announces Chief Executive Departure

Te Pūkenga Council today announced that Chief Executive Peter Winder will be leaving the organisation.

"The function and duties of the role that Peter was employed to perform will change significantly given the new direction of the organisation announced by the new Government. Accordingly, Peter and the Council have agreed that his role will come to an end by reason of redundancy in accordance with his employment agreement. Peter has agreed to continue in a transition role to assist the Council and its Committees until the end of January 2024," said Deputy Chair Sue McCormack.

The Council would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication, and his significant contribution to the vision of Te Pūkenga over the last 18 months, and before that, for his work on the Establishment Board and Te Pūkenga Council.

"We will be sorry to see Peter go, and he leaves with the Council’s thanks, support and very best wishes for the future."

Separately, Deputy Chief Executive Academic Centre and Learning Systems Megan Gibbons has resigned effective January 12, 2024 to embark on a new chapter. Megan has been in her role since December 2022, and prior to joining Te Pūkenga was Chief Executive of Otago Polytechnic.

The Council thanks Megan for her service to vocational education and wishes her well for the future.

