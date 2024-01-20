Leaders Conference paves the way to ASB Polyfest 2024

The annual Student Leader’s Conference returns this week with guest speakers, cultural workshops, and connecting with more than 150 student leaders who are preparing for another ASB Polyfest season.

This year’s leaders conference is sponsored by Le Va and is the first engagement for the 2024 season that brings student leaders from across Auckland together before the official school year begins.

Events Director, Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu reflects on the significance of the annual student leaders conference and how pathways cemented early in the year have contributed to the growing number of student performers and visitors to ASB Polyfest.

“This two-day event is a chance to engage, connect, create friendships, have fun, and learn from each other. We’ve always championed ASB Polyfest as being more than just a four-day event – it’s a long term commitment from students, their families and communities right at the start of the year, and staying connected with them throughout the year“.

This year’s Student Leader’s Conference will be held on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The University of Auckland South Campus, Manukau.

This year’s guest speakers include power music couple, Kiwi-Tongan artist SWISS and Kiwi-Samoan artist TREE, who will take students through an exciting new addition to this year’s scheduled workshops.

The two-day event will also feature cultural workshops, impromptu speech and video competitions, and the popular ASB Polyfest dance challenge. A student expo featuring several stakeholders will also be available for student leaders with activations around tertiary education, financial and wellbeing support.

The Student Leaders Conference is open to all Auckland secondary school students in leadership roles and who are planning to take part in this year’s ASB Polyfest. Registrations close on Tuesday, January 23. Students can register online via the ASB Polyfest website: www.asbpolyfest.co.nz

