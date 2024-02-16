Parents Welcome At Playcentre Open Week

Playcentres across Aotearoa are inviting whānau with tamariki from birth to school age for a free visit during Playcentre Open Week, which runs from 4-8 March 2024.

The theme for Playcentre Open Week this year is “Whānau tupu ngātahi – families growing together.”

“Each local Playcentre provides a place for whānau and their tamariki to play, learn and grow together, while making connections with other whānau in their community,” says Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger.

Playcentre is an early childhood education service with a difference. It is the largest parent-led provider of early childhood education in Aotearoa.

“At Playcentre we foster the involvement of parents and whānau in early childhood education through play-based learning because we value parents as the first and best educators for their tamariki, says Moger.

Playcentre also offers a free NZQA accredited adult education programme to develop parenting skills and understanding of how tamariki learn and develop.

Playcentre parent, Virginia Mills, has completed the NZ Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4) qualification as part of the Playcentre Education programme.

According to Ms Mills, “being part of Playcentre has enriched the parenting in our house.”

“The learning you get from each Playcentre Education module benefits you as a parent. I count myself lucky to have been able to access such high-quality education for free,” says Ms Mills.

During Playcentre Open Week whānau are invited to come along for a free visit and support their tamariki to learn through play, whilst meeting other whānau in their local community.

From sand and water play, arts and music, outdoor and messy play to working with wood or clay, there will be a range of resources and experiences on offer.

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with over 400 centres throughout the country.

You can find your local Playcentre at www.playcentre.org.nz.

