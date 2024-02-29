Empowering International Students, Strengthening Communities

The New Zealand International Students' Association (NZISA) proudly announces its newly elected executives for 2024.

National President: Sean (Jin Xiong) Teow

Sean Teow brings a wealth of academic knowledge and a resolute vision to amplify student voices through action, underscoring NZISA's dedication to advocacy and support.

Public Relations Officer: Irfaan Ariffin

Irfaan Ariffin is focused on bolstering NZISA's social media presence and fostering media interaction.

Secretary: Pauliasi Bauleka

Pauliasi Bauleka, currently in his second year of Law, is committed to further streamlining operations and facilitating efficient communication.

Education Officer: Neha Kharbanda Gamre

Neha Kharbanda Gamre envisions a transformative approach to international education in New Zealand, emphasising cross-cultural understanding and inclusive learning environments.

Women Officer: Ann Ivy Cabanero

Ann Ivy Cabanero brings a fresh perspective and a fervent dedication to fostering inclusivity within NZISA.

Special General Meeting Announcement: Vice-President & Treasurer

The positions of Vice-President and Treasurer remain vacant and a Special General Meeting (SGM) will be convened in due course to fill these essential roles.

About NZISA:

The New Zealand International Students' Association (NZISA) is committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of international students studying in New Zealand. Through community engagement, support, and advocacy, NZISA strives to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all international students.

