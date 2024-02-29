Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Empowering International Students, Strengthening Communities

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand International Students' Association

The New Zealand International Students' Association (NZISA) proudly announces its newly elected executives for 2024.

National President: Sean (Jin Xiong) Teow

Sean Teow brings a wealth of academic knowledge and a resolute vision to amplify student voices through action, underscoring NZISA's dedication to advocacy and support.

Public Relations Officer: Irfaan Ariffin

Irfaan Ariffin is focused on bolstering NZISA's social media presence and fostering media interaction.

Secretary: Pauliasi Bauleka

Pauliasi Bauleka, currently in his second year of Law, is committed to further streamlining operations and facilitating efficient communication.

Education Officer: Neha Kharbanda Gamre

Neha Kharbanda Gamre envisions a transformative approach to international education in New Zealand, emphasising cross-cultural understanding and inclusive learning environments.

Women Officer: Ann Ivy Cabanero

Ann Ivy Cabanero brings a fresh perspective and a fervent dedication to fostering inclusivity within NZISA.

Special General Meeting Announcement: Vice-President & Treasurer

The positions of Vice-President and Treasurer remain vacant and a Special General Meeting (SGM) will be convened in due course to fill these essential roles.

About NZISA:

The New Zealand International Students' Association (NZISA) is committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of international students studying in New Zealand. Through community engagement, support, and advocacy, NZISA strives to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all international students.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 