SIT ‘Zero Fees’ Now Accessible To SIT2LRN Distance Learners From Intake 2

SIT* has great news about the Zero Fees Scheme; their distance learning faculty, SIT2LRN, will be able to offer the SIT Zero Fees Scheme to SIT2LRN ākonga (students), subject to terms and conditions**, from intake 2 onwards – starting in March 2024.

SIT currently offers the Zero Fees Scheme to SIT2LRN ākonga who reside in Southland. Offering the scheme to all SIT2LRN ākonga from intake 2 “is a giant leap forward for SIT”, said SIT Operations Lead, Daryl Haggerty. “It will allow ākonga who may not have been able to engage in learning, due to cost considerations, to do so now.”

Started in 2007, SIT2LRN has been delivering to distance ākonga for 16 years, performing an important role in providing opportunities for those who require educational programmes through distance delivery. SIT2LRN has been proactive in meeting the needs of ākonga wishing to increase their knowledge, skill base and qualifications, but have been unable to access traditional programmes of study due to barriers such as disabilities, work, family commitments, costs, location or distance. The faculty has also responded to employers and industry looking to upskill existing workforces, to ensure their input, resulting in programmes that are relevant, current, and meeting the needs of both industry and ākonga.

“We are now well placed to meet the needs of a wider range of ākonga, ” Mr Haggerty stated, acknowledging “all those involved for their dedication in pursuing this outcome.”

“Thank you to everyone in the wider community for your continued commitment to SIT,” he concluded.

*SIT is a business division of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology

