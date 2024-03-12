Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga To Hold Two Graduation Ceremonies

More than 600 graduands are set to cross the Dunedin Town Hall stage as Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga celebrates two Graduation ceremonies on Friday, 15 March.

"Celebrating and acknowledging learners’ mahi is an important part of the learner journey and a proud moment for whānau, our community and staff," says Dr Megan Pōtiki, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our graduates come from all walks of life. They choose to study with us for many reasons, and we hold this partnership close. We know how much work and passion goes into study. Therefore, we do our very best to match this through our academic provision and our wide-ranging student support services.

"This week’s Graduation ceremonies are a timely reminder about why we do what we do - which is to empower people, through education, to improve their lives.

"Of course, not everyone who has gained a qualification chooses to attend Graduation events. Therefore, I also offer my congratulations to the 1500 other people who have recently completed academic qualifications through Otago Polytechnic."

The two Graduation ceremonies will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The ceremonies cover a broad range of qualifications, including Apiculture, Applied Science, Architectural Studies, Automotive Engineering, Applied Management, Beauty Therapy, Business, Carpentry, Cookery, Culinary Arts, Design, Early Childhood Education, Engineering, Event Management, Foundation Skills, Health and Wellbeing, Horticulture, Information Technology, Massage Therapy, Midwifery, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Professional Practice, Social Services, Sport and Exercise, Tertiary Education, Visual Arts, and Work-Based Learning,

Graduands from both ceremonies will march in the same parade, which starts at 11am from First Church, Moray Pl, and proceeds to the Dunedin Town Hall.

