Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Unite Union Offers Support To Freyberg Students Facing Disciplinary Action Over Protest

Friday, 15 March 2024, 7:51 pm
Press Release: Unite Union

Unite Union has offered professional advice and assistance to any Freyberg student facing disciplinary action over the recent protest at the school.

“A school strike and protest in 2006 over youth rates drew very similar criticism at the time. In reality that protest was crucial in both bringing youth rates to an end and establishing Unite’s first McDonalds collective union agreement ” said Assistant National Secretary Gerard Hehir (who is based in the Manawatū and has had three children attend Freyberg High School).

“Students should be encouraged to speak truth to power. In 2006 it was youth rates and union rights for young workers, in March 2024 it’s about prioritising school lunches over tax cuts for landlords and trying to re-write Te Tiriti o Waitangi. These are important issues and, as is often the case, it is young people leading the fight."

Unite already represents students who work at local fast food restaurants but is offering to assist any student who may be disadvantaged over participating in the protest.

“A big part of our work is defending young workers' rights at work, including those facing disciplinary processes. When young people stand up for what they believe and what is right they should be supported and encouraged - not punished”

Any student or their whānau needing support or advice can contact Unite Union on Free Phone 0800 286 483 (0800 2 UNITE) or email support@unite.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Unite Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 