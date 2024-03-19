Sorted Teams Up With New Zealand’s #1 Podcast, The Morning Shift, To Help Shift The Conversation Around Money

Sorted and New Zealand’s biggest podcast, The Morning Shift, are joining forces to redefine how New Zealanders talk about money.

The Morning Shift is the brainchild of three Kiwi dads Jordan River and Brook Ruscoe, former breakfast radio hosts, and ‘Matua Marc’ Peard, an audio industry stalwart with more than 20 years' experience across various brands.

The podcast has had more than 4.5 million downloads and amassed one million followers on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook since it started in March 2023. The trio have real conversations about all things culture, sports, entertainment, and the day-to-day, using their own special blend of humbleness, humour and vulnerability.

The Sorted collaboration is a three-part series where the hosts interview Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission’s Sorted experts on key money topics like budgeting, homeownership and investing.

Marc Peard says working with Sorted presents a special opportunity for listeners.

“We’re about helping people shift their position in life to something better by empowering them to take action. We’re trying to break down some of the barriers people face around future-proofing themselves, particularly around their finances,” he says.

“We can encourage a conversation about money, ask the questions we are all thinking about but may be too whakama to ask, and then let people know there are places to go for help. That’s where Sorted comes in, providing the tools and information people can use to learn more. It’s great because it’s free to use and not trying to sell you anything.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission Māori Lead, and podcast guest, Donna Robinson has shared her own experiences with money for the show. Her budgeting-focused episode has already had more than 22,000 downloads since it aired on 3 March and profiled the recently released Sorted budget planner tool.

“Appearing on the Morning Shift was such a cool opportunity. I did have some anxiety going into the experience knowing that I would be sharing my honest and raw stories of learning some hard lessons about money,” she says.

“But I know people need to hear real stories about real people having real money problems, just like I was. Finding the courage, or as I like to say finding my “why”, to take small steps to lead you to making better financial decisions and eventually feeling the confidence to go to sleep at night, knowing, everything is ok.

“I know where my money is going and I’m making it work for me. Making intentional money decisions for myself and my family. It feels great!”

Listen to the first segment with Donna at: Sussed, Sorted, Shifting - Budgeting. - THE MORNING SHIFT | Podcast on Spotify

Next up, is a focus on investing with Sorted Personal Finance Lead, Tom Hartmann which will air 23 March.

Ends

About Sorted - Sorted.org.nz

Sorted is a free service run by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission, the government-funded, independent agency dedicated to helping New Zealanders get ahead financially.

As New Zealand’s trusted personal finance site, Sorted has the information needed to tackle debt, plan and budget, save and invest, dial up your KiwiSaver, plan for retirement, protect what's important, and manage a mortgage. Providing tools, guides and blogs, Sorted can help no matter where you are at when it comes to money.

A new-look for the Sorted website was unveiled in early March. It’s been designed to resonate with Sorted’s priority audiences and help grow the brand’s reach, ensuring Sorted is there in the moments that matter.

The improvements to Sorted include better accessibility, enhanced mobile design, clearer content navigation and a more visually engaging experience.

About the Sorted budget planner

The budget planner works out the difference between the money you have coming in and the money going out. It tells you whether you have money left over (a surplus) to save, invest and flow towards your goals; or whether you are spending more than you are bringing in (a shortfall). Depending on whether an expense is marked as 'essential' or 'fixed', the planner adds these up and displays them so you can make adjustments more easily. Visit the Sorted website (sorted.org.nz) for more on how the budget planner works.

© Scoop Media

