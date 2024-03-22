Polyfest Punters Help Le Va Develop Programmes For Pasifika

Le Va’s iconic fale-style tent is hard to miss when people arrive at the 2024 ASB Polyfest to immerse themselves in the vibrant sights and sounds of the Pacific at the Manukau Superbowl in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Running over four days from March 20 to 23, Polyfest is Aotearoa’s hotly anticipated annual secondary schools Māori and Pacific Islands cultural festival.

As a platinum sponsor of the event, Le Va ensures visitors to its tent have fun with the chance to win prizes by playing games like the popular Coco Challenge and Coco Maze.

Everyone over the age of sixteen is encouraged to fill in an online survey to help Le Va continue to develop and deliver programmes that support Pacific communities. As a reward for sharing their voices they receive ‘poly dollars’ to spend at any of the surrounding food vendors.

Le Va staff have enjoyed connecting with Pasifika youth and engaging with community leaders like Deputy Chief Executive of ACC, Andy Milne, and Regional Injury Prevention Partner, Tux Cocker, who joined in on the fun on day one of the festival.

High profile visitors from the One New Zealand Warriors – players Edward Kosi, Demitric Sifakula and Ali Leiataua – joined former prop Jerry Seuseu at the Le Va fale on day two of the festival, competing to see who could hold up coconut-filled baskets the longest.

On day three of Polyfest, Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad shared lunch at Le Va’s fale with Chief Executive Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave and senior mental health leaders visiting from the US Pacific regions.

This year Polyfest celebrates 49 years of showcasing Pasifika youth performances with the theme of ‘Me anga whakamuri kia koke whakamua’ or ‘Looking to our past to determine our future’.

A fitting theme to encourage us all to find ways of supporting our young people to reach their full potential.

