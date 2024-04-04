Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

School Attendance, School Lunches And Bus Transport - Is There A Link?

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: NZ Principals Federation

The President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), Leanne Otene, says policies to reduce funding for Ka Ora Ka Ako (lunch in schools) and to remove school transport subsidies are completely at odds with goals to increase school attendance and school achievement.

"I was dumbfounded to learn that cuts would be made to Ka Ora Ka Ako because providing school lunches gave our young people the opportunity to learn and grow, and now we are told that bus transport subsidies are to be removed for school students as well," she said.

"How will that help attendance and achievement? There is simply no logic to that sequence of arguments," said Otene.

To lift school attendance, Associate Minister Seymour [during the election campaign] was ambitious to centrally collect and publish attendance data. He also wanted to introduce a Ministry of Education run fines system for the parents of truants, but has altered that position saying he will not fine parents of truant kids if the family can't afford it but will target higher-income earning parents whose children are absent from school.

"The Minister wants to establish an Attendance Action Plan," said Otene. "My suggestion would be if you want actions to increase attendance, then reinstate and expand Ka Ora Ka Ako and don't remove transport subsidies to make it harder for young people to get to school."

"It would help enormously if the Associate Minister would first discuss these issues with school leaders who could apply their experience to assisting and advising on what can usefully make a difference," said Otene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Principals Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 