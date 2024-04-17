Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Whānau Manaaki Supports Regulations To Safeguard Children’s Interests

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens is concerned about changes to the early childhood sector that remove the requirements for the person responsible to be a fully registered teacher, and that allow new centres to be set up even where there is no need for additional places.

Both these changes were introduced after extensive consultation with the sector, and have either been recently introduced or were due to take effect.

Whānau Manaaki’s CEO Amanda Coulston says while some regulations could be reviewed, and others could be implemented more flexibly, it must be remembered that regulations provide safeguards for children, often very young children or babies who can be away from families for extended periods each day.

The person responsible for an early childhood service needs to have experience as well as qualifications, and this has been widely agreed within the sector. This change was due to take effect in August after months of consultation.

“Responsibility for all aspects of running a centre of up to 50 children is a responsibility that should not be given to a newly graduated teacher” say Amanda.

Having a planned network of early childhood services was also introduced after years of consultation.

“Public money needs to be spent wisely, and it is wasteful for the government to provide thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money in subsidies to services that set up where there are already adequate similar early childhood places” says Amanda.

“Private businesses have been lobbying the government because they want to maximise their profits from public money, and reducing regulations can help, but at children’s expense.”

Any changes to regulations need to be carefully thought through, with the focus on children’s wellbeing, not on maximising profits, says Amanda.

Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens operates 108 kindergartens in the lower North Island and in South Otago as well as several home-based early childhood education networks. We serve more than 5,500 children and their families each day.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 