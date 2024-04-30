Alliance Opens Doors For AUT Hospitality Students

AUT has been welcomed into an exclusive alliance with 25 other leading hospitality and culinary schools around the globe.

Institut Lyfe’s international hospitality education network, known as the Alliance, has for two decades worked to identify and unite the best hospitality, restaurant and culinary arts management schools and universities around the world.

Institut Lyfe's campus in Lyon, France, includes this château (Photo supplied)

It allows for student exchanges, professional development, and connection to global premier food suppliers.

Between semesters, AUT students will have the opportunity to enrich and fast track their learning in France at Institut Lyfe through the Alliance Summer Program.

Set within two French châteaus surrounded by a green oasis, Institut Lyfe is the epitome of excellence in the teaching of management, hospitality, foodservice and culinary arts.

The institute boasts a four-star hotel and a Michelin-starred restaurant where students experience real-life conditions.

Institut Lyfe was formerly known as Institut Paul Bocuse. It was created by Accor Group co-founder Gérard Pélisson and the famous chef Paul Bocuse.

“As the only member of the Alliance in Australasia, AUT is a premier choice for students seeking a career in hospitality and gastronomy,” says Professor Pare Keiha, Dean of AUT’s Faculty of Culture and Society.

“The experience at Institut Lyfe is breathtaking and hard to explain. There is no better place for our students to see what high-end service looks like.

“Hospitality workers in France are highly respected. Working in hospitality is considered a career of high prestige and value.”

The opportunity to study at Institut Lyfe and other members of the Alliance is just one of many study abroad and exchange opportunities available to students studying in the Faculty of Culture and Society at AUT, either as part of their study or afterwards.

“AUT is the only university in New Zealand with a culinary arts programme, but we also offer food science. We are providing the world with job makers, not job takers,” Professor Keiha says.

