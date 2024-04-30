Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SAE Auckland Opens 2025 Applications

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 8:30 pm
Press Release: SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Institute Auckland (SAE), a leading institution in creative education, is pleased to announce that student applications for the academic year 2025 are now open.

Aspiring students who are passionate about pursuing a career in the music, audio, film or songwriting industry can now apply to SAE for the 2025 academic year. SAE has a long-standing reputation for providing quality education. With state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and a student-centred learning approach, SAE aims to help students develop their creativity, technical skills, and industry knowledge, preparing them for successful careers in the creative industries.

"Opening student applications for the 2025 academic year is an exciting time for us," said SAE Outreach and Admissions Advisor, Amber Leigh “Stevie” Stevens. "We are looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of talented and passionate students who are eager to learn and grow in their fields!"

Since 1976, SAE has grown to become leaders in creative media education. There is now a global network of almost 50 SAE campuses worldwide across more than 20 countries, including the SAE Auckland campus based in Parnell. SAE Auckland, an NZQA Category 1 EER rated provider - the highest possible rating for a tertiary institute - teaches Diplomas and Degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, Screen Production and Songwriting.

For more information about SAE Auckland and the application process for the 2025 academic year, please visit www.sae.ac.nz.

