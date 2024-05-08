PMA's Pacific Health Education Scholarships 2024 Now Open For Applications

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) is excited to announce the launch of its annual Pacific Health Education Scholarships, designed to assist students and professionals in health-related fields.

Last year's PMA Charity Ball, which was hosted in Auckland, successfully raised $180,000 for the Pacific Education Fund, and a total of 11 scholarships will be granted to support 19 individuals.

These scholarships are available to Pacific students and professionals in the healthcare sector, aiming to provide financial aid to deserving candidates.

Dr Jitoko Cama FRACS, Chair of the PMA Membership Board, shares his excitement and importance for eligible students and health professionals to apply.

“These scholarships present a remarkable opportunity for eligible candidates to advance their education and career aspirations. These scholarships are an investment for future generations, and we encourage eligible individuals to seize these opportunities wholeheartedly.”

Debbie Sorensen, CEO of PMA and namesake for the Sorensen Pacific Health Scholarship for Ōtāhuhu College students, emphasises the value of hard work and addresses students navigating their future aspirations.

"Scholarships play a vital role in nurturing talent from schools such as Ōtāhuhu College fostering the healthcare workforce, especially among Pacific communities.

"It's important for students to carefully contemplate their future paths and lay the groundwork today."

Sorensen reflects on the impact of these scholarships, especially on the next generation of Pacific health professionals.

"These scholarships instill in students a belief in limitless possibilities and highlight healthcare as a promising career path for both them and their families."

Former Papa'ali'I Dr Semisi Ma'ia'I University of Otago Scholarship recipient (2022), Tatila Helu, shared her family's story of resilience and hope with PMA last year. At the time of her interview, she highlighted her aspirations to return to Tonga for her placement and give back to the country that raised her. Since then, she has returned from working in Vaiola Hospital in Tonga earlier this year, and her journey will air on TVNZ's Sunday programme this Sunday at 7:30pm on TV 1.

The following scholarships are now open for applications:

The Sorensen Pacific Health Scholarship (available to Ōtāhuhu College students only)

The Dr Leopino Foliaki University of Auckland Scholarship

The Papa'ali'I Dr Semisi Ma'ia'I University of Otago Scholarship

The Christina Atoa Tapu Nursing Scholarship

The Violani 'Ilolahia Wills Nursing Scholarship

The Abel Smith Nursing Scholarship

The Elizabeth Powell Nursing Scholarship

The Dr Joe Williams Scholarship

The Robert Woonton Scholarship

The Dr Sitaleki Finau Scholarship

The Sir Terepai Tuamure Maoate International Study Award

Applications are officially open and will close Wednesday 12 June 2023. For more information on the Pacific Health Education Scholarships and how to apply, click here.

