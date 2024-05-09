Growing Up Rotuma: Pacific Kids’ Learning Launches New Rotuman Content In Time For Language Week

Pacific Kids’ Learning (PKL) is thrilled to announce the launch of new Rotuman content on its Pacific Digital Library streaming platform, aligning with the theme of Rotuman Language Week: Vetkia ‘os Fäega ma Ag fak hanua – Sustaining our Language and Culture.

Theresa Tupuola-Sorenson, co-founder and Education Director of PKL, said PKL works to support the preservation and celebration of Rotuman language and culture by bringing fresh and engaging content to children, parents, and educators worldwide.

“The Pacific Digital Library works to strengthen cultural identity and expand the reach of traditional knowledge. By combining modern technology with cultural heritage, we are creating opportunities for children to connect with their roots while enjoying high-quality, engaging content," she said.

PKL's new Rotuman e-book and animation, Fupfupu ‘e Rotuma – Growing up Rotuma, features the work of Fesaitu Solomone, Chief Executive Officer for the Centre for Pacific Languages, who brings her storytelling expertise to the platform, creating a captivating narrative that reflects her experiences growing up on the island of Rotuma.

"Writing for Pacific Kids’ Learning has allowed me to bring the beauty of Rotuman culture and language to children here in Aotearoa New Zealand, and the diaspora. This is the first time I've written a story like this, and it's an honour to share my upbringing on Rotuma with a broader audience."

The new content, developed with support from the Ministry of Education and available in both Rotuman and English, captures the essence of Rotuman heritage, highlighting elements such as family, faith, and intergenerational storytelling. Solomone emphasises the importance of preserving Pacific languages and cultures for future generations.

“Fupfupu ‘e Rotuma is a message for our Rotuman communities – our young people, our families, and our elders – and the importance of us embracing our language, our identity, and our culture. We must recognise the gift of language and the importance of sustaining it for the future – be proud of who you are.”

PKL's platform has a selection of free content for viewers around the world, offering a vibrant library of animations and resources tailored to diverse Pacific cultures. Premium and education subscribers can access premium content and resources such as lesson plans and activity sheets.

The Pacific Digital Library, designed for children and educators, provides a valuable resource that celebrates cultural diversity and fosters cross-cultural understanding. PKL's commitment to investing profits back into content development ensures that the library continues to grow and provide high-quality resources.

For more information about Pacific Kids’ Learning and to begin streaming original Pacific content today, visit www.pacificdigitallibrary.com.

Fupfupu ‘e Rotuma – Growing up Rotuma

Credits

Author: Fesaitu Solomone

Narrator: Fesaitu Solomone

Illustrator: Malia Vaurasi (Bio HERE)

Animator: Tumeli Tuqota (Website HERE)

Community Collaborator: Fesaitu Solomone

Project Manager: Elisabeth Kumaran (PKL)

Post Production: Victor Cham (PKL)

Video editor: Herman Aviu (PKL)

Publisher Copyright: Pacific Kids’ Learning

Special thanks to: the Ministry of Education

