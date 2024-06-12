Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
University Of Auckland Ranked In Top Tier Globally For Sustainability

Wednesday, 12 June 2024
Press Release: Auckland University

The rankings are a key measure of how universities are working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The University of Auckland is ranked #13 in 2024 (#12 in 2023), placing it in the top 1 per cent of an increasingly competitive international field. A record 1,963 institutions participated this year, compared to 1,591 in 2023 and 768 in the inaugural rankings in 2020.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said: "This result reflects the University’s collective commitment and dedication to sustainability, reflected in our teaching, learning, operations and partnerships.”

The University of Auckland lifted its overall percentile ranking to 99.3 percentile in 2024 and improved its performance against several SDGs: Good Health and Well-being, Responsible Consumption and Production, Life Below Water, and Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

The 2024 Impact Rankings were announced at THE’s Global Sustainable Development Congress, taking place in Bangkok this week. The University of Auckland is a regional co-host.

The event convenes global thought leaders and innovators from higher education, governments, industry, and civil society to discuss urgent solutions to the sustainability crisis.

A University of Auckland delegation led by Professor Freshwater includes Professor Guglielmo Aglietti, Director of the University of Auckland’s Space Institute Te Pūnaha Ātea, Professor JR Rowland, Deputy Dean of Science, and PhD candidate Gaël Gendron.

“The Congress is an opportunity to contribute, listen and learn. All sectors of our society must collaborate to find solutions to the world’s challenges. The technology disruption underway will facilitate that, but higher education, governments, industry and not-for-profits must work together to ensure positive outcomes for all.”

The University is the official hub for SDG 4, Quality Education, appointed by the United Nations Academic Impact. This is an initiative to enable universities to work together to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

