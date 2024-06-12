Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Registrations Reflect Strong Interest In Ara Mid-year Open Day

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Whether you’re looking for career information or inspiration, the mid-year open day at Ara Institute of Canterbury is set to provide the perfect platform to leap into vocational studies.

The Christchurch City, Woolston, Manawa and Timaru campuses will be open from 3pm-6pm tomorrow Thursday June 13 with campus and student accommodation tours, subject information sessions and expert tutors ready to answer questions from prospective ākonga (students) and their whānau.

Attendance at open days at Ara have consistently trended upwards since Covid-19 with hundreds of prospective learners already pre-registered for the upcoming event. The institute experienced strong growth in 2024 with start of year enrolments up by more than 5% overall.

In Ōtautahi there’ll be plenty to see at the expo-style event in the Whareora/gymnasium on the City campus (which is located on the block between Madras Street, Moorhouse Avenue and Barbadoes Street). Parking is free and half-hourly free shuttles will be provided to Ara’s Manawa campus (near Christchurch Hospital) for information and tours relating to nursing, midwifery, medical imaging and pre-health.

Those interested in learning a trade will find all they need to know at the Woolston campus on Ensors Road. Parking (off Sullivan Ave) is free and campus tours will be available on demand from 3.30pm-5pm. 

In Timaru events are based at the Starz Restaurant on the Arthur Street campus between 3pm and 6pm. Tours will start from there too.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ara Manager Youth and Community Development Mark Simons says those who attend open day are at various stages of their journey.

"Some are looking for inspiration, others have their heart set on what they want to study and are looking to confirm that Ara can provide a great path for them. Others are already enrolled and are so excited they just want to come and check out our facilities early!"

Simons said his team find that many attendees have questions outside of the scope of their certificate, diploma, degree or post-grad study. Many enquire about support services, accommodation options, the advantages of vocational training over academic study in the same field and the costs associated with study.

"Our support staff are a key part of our open day, ready to answer questions about fees and fees-free study, scholarships and the vast range of services available at Ara to ensure those joining us are supported to achieve their study goals every step of the way."

Ara has more than 150 study options from certificate to postgraduate qualifications. For those ready to start immediately, many programme areas have spaces available in a wide range of courses starting in the coming weeks.

"We’re often asked if you can enrol on the day and the answer is yes, absolutely!"

"Bring some ID and enjoy a barista coffee on us while you complete the process."

The Ara website has up-to-date information including a timetable of the more than 30 in-depth information sessions to be presented.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 