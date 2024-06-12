Registrations Reflect Strong Interest In Ara Mid-year Open Day

Whether you’re looking for career information or inspiration, the mid-year open day at Ara Institute of Canterbury is set to provide the perfect platform to leap into vocational studies.

The Christchurch City, Woolston, Manawa and Timaru campuses will be open from 3pm-6pm tomorrow Thursday June 13 with campus and student accommodation tours, subject information sessions and expert tutors ready to answer questions from prospective ākonga (students) and their whānau.

Attendance at open days at Ara have consistently trended upwards since Covid-19 with hundreds of prospective learners already pre-registered for the upcoming event. The institute experienced strong growth in 2024 with start of year enrolments up by more than 5% overall.

In Ōtautahi there’ll be plenty to see at the expo-style event in the Whareora/gymnasium on the City campus (which is located on the block between Madras Street, Moorhouse Avenue and Barbadoes Street). Parking is free and half-hourly free shuttles will be provided to Ara’s Manawa campus (near Christchurch Hospital) for information and tours relating to nursing, midwifery, medical imaging and pre-health.

Those interested in learning a trade will find all they need to know at the Woolston campus on Ensors Road. Parking (off Sullivan Ave) is free and campus tours will be available on demand from 3.30pm-5pm.

In Timaru events are based at the Starz Restaurant on the Arthur Street campus between 3pm and 6pm. Tours will start from there too.

Ara Manager Youth and Community Development Mark Simons says those who attend open day are at various stages of their journey.

"Some are looking for inspiration, others have their heart set on what they want to study and are looking to confirm that Ara can provide a great path for them. Others are already enrolled and are so excited they just want to come and check out our facilities early!"

Simons said his team find that many attendees have questions outside of the scope of their certificate, diploma, degree or post-grad study. Many enquire about support services, accommodation options, the advantages of vocational training over academic study in the same field and the costs associated with study.

"Our support staff are a key part of our open day, ready to answer questions about fees and fees-free study, scholarships and the vast range of services available at Ara to ensure those joining us are supported to achieve their study goals every step of the way."

Ara has more than 150 study options from certificate to postgraduate qualifications. For those ready to start immediately, many programme areas have spaces available in a wide range of courses starting in the coming weeks.

"We’re often asked if you can enrol on the day and the answer is yes, absolutely!"

"Bring some ID and enjoy a barista coffee on us while you complete the process."

The Ara website has up-to-date information including a timetable of the more than 30 in-depth information sessions to be presented.

