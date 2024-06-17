Lincoln University Launches Joint Institute With Huazhong Agricultural University

Huazhong Agricultural University, Professor Gao Chi, Chair of University Council, Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng and Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards / Supplied

Te Whare Wānaka o Aoraki Lincoln University eagerly awaits the arrival of its inaugural cohort of students in August 2024, following the establishment of a new Joint Institute with Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) in China.

With recent final approval from China’s Ministry of Education, the Joint Institute of Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) and Lincoln University will be situated at HZAU in Wuhan, China. It will offer four jointly awarded qualifications by Lincoln University and HZAU including the Master of Environmental Management, Bachelor of Science Conservation and Ecology, Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology and Bachelor of Commerce (Horticulture).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards highlighted the Joint Institute as a significant milestone for the University, emphasising its role in expanding international partnerships and pathways to support student growth and global engagement. This extends beyond the University’s existing joint-degree programmes, articulation agreements and student exchange programmes.

“Specialist universities like Lincoln University possess a unique positioning to address the significant land-based sector challenges we face today, not just in New Zealand, but globally.

“As New Zealand’s only specialist land-based university, Lincoln is uniquely placed to offer expertise in educational programmes, research cooperation and industry partnerships focused on the land-based sectors.

“The partnership signifies a significant opportunity for Lincoln University to collaborate with a top-tier institution like HZAU that is aligned to the land-based sectors in areas such as agriculture, food sciences, environmental management, soil and physical sciences, viticulture and oenology. “

The ceremonial signing of the Joint Institute agreement by both Lincoln University and HZAU, took place on Friday, 14 June, during the New Zealand-China High-Level Education Forum co-hosted by the Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng and New Zealand’s Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills, Hon Penny Simmonds.

The Joint Institute of Huazhong Agricultural University and Lincoln University will have a total enrolment capacity of 1,000 students. It offers opportunities for growth in partnership and programme offerings beyond the initial numbers, providing pathways for postgraduate students from HZAU to Lincoln University and includes a staff exchange component that fosters the global exchange of knowledge and innovation in the land-based sectors.

The students will complete their studies entirely in China and will graduate with degrees from both Lincoln University and HZAU.

