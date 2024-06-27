School Holiday Activities At Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum is offering a range of craft and storytelling activities for children during the school holidays.

The Winter school holiday programme focuses on Matariki celebrations with fun STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) activities to suit a variety of ages and ability levels.

The first session on Tuesday 9th July involves using polymer clay to make a hei tiki that can be worn. This activity is ideal for children aged over seven years, but Playdough will be available for younger participants. Four other craft activities across the two weeks of holidays include embroidery, making lanterns, and constructing a basic circuit to make a star projector.

On the evening of Friday 12th July, Kaihāpai Kaupapa/Public Programmes Presenter, Lisa Reweti will host a special ‘Night at the Museum’ event to share stories about Matariki.

Bookings are essential for all sessions.

Whanganui Regional Museum Winter School Holiday Programme July 2024:

Tuesday 9 July 10am-12pm Make a Hei Tiki Wednesday 10 July 10am-12pm Make a Magic Wand Thursday 11 July 10am-12pm Make a Matariki-themed Lantern Friday 12 July 6.00pm-7:30pm Matariki Storytime Saturday 13 July 10am-12pm Matariki Embroidery Sunday 14 July 10am-12pm Make a Matariki Star Projector

For all school holiday activities at the Museum, participation is by koha or by a small fee where noted. All activities require adult supervision. Full details are on the Museum website wrm.org.nz and on the Facebook page. Bookings can be made by telephone; 06 349 1110 or by email: info@wrm.org.nz.

