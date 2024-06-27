Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
School Holiday Activities At Whanganui Regional Museum

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 9:18 am
Press Release: Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum is offering a range of craft and storytelling activities for children during the school holidays.

The Winter school holiday programme focuses on Matariki celebrations with fun STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) activities to suit a variety of ages and ability levels.

The first session on Tuesday 9th July involves using polymer clay to make a hei tiki that can be worn. This activity is ideal for children aged over seven years, but Playdough will be available for younger participants. Four other craft activities across the two weeks of holidays include embroidery, making lanterns, and constructing a basic circuit to make a star projector.

On the evening of Friday 12th July, Kaihāpai Kaupapa/Public Programmes Presenter, Lisa Reweti will host a special ‘Night at the Museum’ event to share stories about Matariki.

Bookings are essential for all sessions.

Whanganui Regional Museum Winter School Holiday Programme July 2024:

Tuesday 9 July10am-12pmMake a Hei Tiki
Wednesday 10 July10am-12pmMake a Magic Wand
Thursday 11 July10am-12pmMake a Matariki-themed Lantern
Friday 12 July6.00pm-7:30pmMatariki Storytime
Saturday 13 July10am-12pmMatariki Embroidery
Sunday 14 July10am-12pmMake a Matariki Star Projector

For all school holiday activities at the Museum, participation is by koha or by a small fee where noted. All activities require adult supervision. Full details are on the Museum website wrm.org.nz and on the Facebook page. Bookings can be made by telephone; 06 349 1110 or by email: info@wrm.org.nz.

