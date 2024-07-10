Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Free Speech Union Applauds University Of Otago’s New Gold Standard Of Free Speech Statements

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Free Speech Union strongly welcomes the University of Otago’s impressive statement on free speech released today, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“University of Otago’s statement on free speech is the best we’ve seen in the country. It is the new gold standard for policies of this kind and should set the tone for other New Zealand universities.

“The University articulates the crucial importance of free speech for the function of the university, and of tolerance and diversity of opinion.

“A key point is the acknowledgment that some ideas aren’t off limits simply because some deem them unwise or offensive. We commend their stance that the university is not a place to be kept ‘safe’ from ideas.  

“We welcome this policy and congratulate the university on its dedication to this freedom.” 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Free Speech Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 