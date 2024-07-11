Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Auckland Law School Launches First Pacific Law Week

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Beatrice Tabangcora (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland Law School at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland will celebrate the contributions of Pacific peoples to the field of Law in Aotearoa, New Zealand with its first Pacific Law Week, 15 – 19 July.

Guy Fiti Sinclair (Photo/ Supplied)

Associate Professor and Associate Dean Pacific from the Law School, Dr Guy Fiti Sinclair (Satalo, Sapapali’i – Sāmoa) says the inaugural Pacific Law Week was born from a need to create a more inclusive environment for Pacific students; as well as recognising the achievements and contributions of Pacific peoples to Law.

“We want to recognise the contribution of Pacific peoples and help our Pacific students feel more at home in the Law School.”

Susuga Faiako (Professional Teaching Fellow) Beatrice Tabangcora (Vaiusu, Moata'a – Sāmoa) says there are currently over 400 Pacific tauira (students) pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the Law School.

Fostering an inclusive community at Auckland Law School where Moana Oceania peoples (students, staff and others) feel valued, respected, and empowered, is one of the main aims of the Pacific Law Week.

“We also want to welcome our tauira – especially those in the first year to help them re-set their intentions and study practices for semester two,” says Tabangcora.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau says the establishment of Pacific Law Week at the University heralds a milestone for the Pacific community.

She says the contribution of Pacific peoples to Law was evident in the University’s alumni sitting as judges and practicing in law firms both nationally and internationally.

Family Court Judge Faumui Lope Ginnen, an alumna of the Law School, will open Pacific Law Week with a special address on Monday 15 July.

The week-long programme of talanoa and seminars will also see the Inaugural Olive Malienafau Nelson Public Lecture by leTugaga Lesamataunuu Misa Telefoni Retzlaff, former Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney-General of Sāmoa, and Auckland Law School alumnus.

Full programme for 2024 Pacific Law Week available here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 