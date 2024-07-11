Auckland Law School Launches First Pacific Law Week

Beatrice Tabangcora (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland Law School at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland will celebrate the contributions of Pacific peoples to the field of Law in Aotearoa, New Zealand with its first Pacific Law Week, 15 – 19 July.

Guy Fiti Sinclair (Photo/ Supplied)

Associate Professor and Associate Dean Pacific from the Law School, Dr Guy Fiti Sinclair (Satalo, Sapapali’i – Sāmoa) says the inaugural Pacific Law Week was born from a need to create a more inclusive environment for Pacific students; as well as recognising the achievements and contributions of Pacific peoples to Law.

“We want to recognise the contribution of Pacific peoples and help our Pacific students feel more at home in the Law School.”

Susuga Faiako (Professional Teaching Fellow) Beatrice Tabangcora (Vaiusu, Moata'a – Sāmoa) says there are currently over 400 Pacific tauira (students) pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the Law School.

Fostering an inclusive community at Auckland Law School where Moana Oceania peoples (students, staff and others) feel valued, respected, and empowered, is one of the main aims of the Pacific Law Week.

“We also want to welcome our tauira – especially those in the first year to help them re-set their intentions and study practices for semester two,” says Tabangcora.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau says the establishment of Pacific Law Week at the University heralds a milestone for the Pacific community.

She says the contribution of Pacific peoples to Law was evident in the University’s alumni sitting as judges and practicing in law firms both nationally and internationally.

Family Court Judge Faumui Lope Ginnen, an alumna of the Law School, will open Pacific Law Week with a special address on Monday 15 July.

The week-long programme of talanoa and seminars will also see the Inaugural Olive Malienafau Nelson Public Lecture by leTugaga Lesamataunuu Misa Telefoni Retzlaff, former Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney-General of Sāmoa, and Auckland Law School alumnus.

Full programme for 2024 Pacific Law Week available here.

© Scoop Media

