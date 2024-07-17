Atlantic Fellows For Social Equity Welcomes New Executive Director

Damien Miller will begin his new role as Executive Director of AFSE on 2 September. Photo/Supplied

The Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) today announced the appointment of Damien Miller as the program’s new Executive Director, commencing 2 September 2024.

Damien – a Gangulu man from Central Queensland and an AFSE Senior Fellow (2018 Cohort) – joins AFSE from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) where he served as Assistant Secretary, European Union Branch.

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Mark Cassidy said he is delighted to welcome Damien to the University and to AFSE, a significant program in the University's Indigenous portfolio and strategy, Murmuk Djerring.

“Damien's remarkable leadership experience and his ability to forge and nurture relationships across borders, both physical and cultural, will be instrumental in supporting the ongoing success of the AFSE program as it continues to grow the community of AFSE Fellows and reach further into the Pacific,” said Professor Cassidy.

Prior to his role with the European Union Branch, Damien held multiple high-ranking positions within DFAT, including serving as Australia's Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States and as Minister Counsellor (Strategic Communications) at the Australian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

AFSE Advisory Board Deputy Chair and recent member of the Atlantic Institute Governing Board Professor James McCluskey said: “Damien's extensive international experience is invaluable to the program, especially as it works towards fostering stronger relationships between the six other Atlantic Fellowship programs around the world and the Atlantic Institute in Oxford.”

In 2013, Damien made history by becoming the first Indigenous Australian to be appointed head of an overseas mission when he was named Australia’s Ambassador to Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

Damien said: “It’s an honour to be appointed Executive Director of AFSE, and I thank the AFSE Advisory Board and Pou for the trust they have placed in me.”

AFSE Advisory Board Chair Professor Ian Anderson paid tribute to the leadership and achievements of the current Executive Director Professor Elizabeth McKinley who will remain in the role until Damien’s commencement.

“On behalf of the Advisory Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Professor McKinley for her remarkable leadership which has played a pivotal role in transforming AFSE into the highly regarded and respected program it is today. With the invaluable support of Associate Professor Nikki Moodie, Liz’s unwavering commitment and belief in the program have been the driving forces behind its success,” said Professor Anderson.

Professor McKinley said she looked forward to working with Damien to ensure AFSE staff and Fellows remained supported during the handover period.

“It’s wonderful to see one of AFSE’s own Senior Fellows return to the program and take on the role of Executive Director. I look forward to working closely with Damien to ensure a smooth leadership transition,” said Professor McKinley.

© Scoop Media

