International Women’s Peace Group Global Region 6 Had ‘The 6th PLTE Graduation Ceremony’

Photo/Supplied

International Women’s Peace Group Global Region 6 (IWPG, Regional Director So Yeong Park) celebrated ‘The 6th PLTE Graduation Ceremony’ online on July 6 2024. The graduation ceremony was a group of graduates from Switzerland, South Korea, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and New Zealand.

PLTE (Peace Lecturer Training Education) is a women’s peace education programme to build sustainable peace in the global village which is plagued by war and conflict. It is currently being conducted in various countries around the world, and based on the value that "Peace that begins with me, extends to the home, my society, my country, and the world," it produces women peace lecturers who can cultivate peaceful citizens and conduct peace education.

So-Yeong Park Regional Director said “I sincerely congratulate you on the graduation ceremony of the 6th Women's Peace Lecturer Training Education. I would like to thank all of you for your hard work to foster women's peace lecturers. I was impressed by the fact that the graduates gathered in one place with a love for peace and faithfully participated in peace education despite their different jobs and environments. This graduation ceremony marks not the last, but another beginning. I hope that you will become leaders of peace and serve as a focal point for advancing peace.”

Shona Hammond Boys who belongs to IWPG New Zealand said “I believe all human beings are equal, that each has to contribute to world harmony and take an active role in promoting peaceful co-existence. We must talk about the dignity, respect and trust which everyone in the human family deserves and in shared friendship we can rise, stand tall and unite harmoniously in peace. Thank you IWPG for your leadership.”

IWPG is a global women’s NGO registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the Department of Global Communications (DGC). It is headquartered in South Korea and has over 110 branches and 660 partner organisations around the world. With the vision of ‘realising sustainable world peace’, we are actively working to spread solidarity, propagate a culture of peace, women’s peace education, and enact laws and systems needed in the world.

© Scoop Media

