New Research Unpacks How Whānau And Teachers Support Success For ĀKonga Māori

What are the strategies whānau use to support tamariki to learn at home and at school? What do whānau think teachers do that best supports tamariki at school?

Poipoia ngā tamariki - How whānau and teachers support tamariki Māori to be successful in learning and education explores the views of 1,665 parents and whānau of tamariki Māori about how whānau and teachers can best support tamariki to be successful in learning and education.

This is the third report in the New Zealand Council for Educational Research’s COMPASS collaboration with Professor Melinda Webber from the University of Auckland.

According to whānau, the most important things they can do to support their tamariki to be successful in learning and education are to love and care for them, encourage and support them, nurture positive attitudes towards education, and be actively involved in learning at home and at school. The report provides many examples of how whānau are doing this and a range of strategies for whānau to try.

Māori cultural identity, reinforced by positive whānau beliefs and attitudes, is a powerful protective factor for tamariki. It assures tamariki that they belong, they are valued, and should be proud of who they are and where they come from.

Positive role models are people who have long-lasting, quality relationships with tamariki. They exhibit admirable values and personal attributes, and actively help tamariki.

Whānau are the first and most important role models for many tamariki. However, the study found that in general, parents have more of an impact on the aspirations of their tamariki than they realise, and they underestimate how much their tamariki look to them as inspirational role models.

“This study contributes to understanding, recognising, and celebrating the important role of whānau and of Māori identity in helping tamariki Māori to be successful,” notes Kairangahau Matua Māori Nicola Bright.

Whānau think the best things teachers can do to support tamariki Māori to be successful in achieving their learning and academic goals are to:

encourage and support tamariki know and care about tamariki listen to tamariki teach to individuals’ strengths and needs embody qualities and values that whānau admire

“Whānau value the expertise that teachers bring in determining the learning strengths and needs of their tamariki” adds Bright, “but they particularly value teachers who can adjust their teaching practice to suit individuals’ learning strengths and needs and make learning fun.”

Poipoia ngā tamariki - How whānau and teachers support tamariki Māori to be successful in learning and education is now available from the New Zealand Council for Educational Research.

