Education New Zealand Selects Microsoft Specialist To Drive Value

Education New Zealand has entered into an outsourced Managed Services agreement with Virtuoso. The scope of the agreement includes a fully outsourced 24x7 security and end user support function delivered by Virtuoso’s Auckland and London based teams of Microsoft experts.

Education New Zealand went to market earlier this year with the intention of delivering better technology outcomes and associated support for their staff spread across 18 locations around the world. Additional key considerations were a partner who delivered an all-inclusive suite of services that increased productivity, reduced reactive issues, and provided a comprehensive security solution. All of this had to be delivered while meeting the objective of helping ENZ derive greater value from their technology investment.

Education New Zealand selected Virtuoso and their OnTrack service to deliver these outcomes. According to Roman Paljk, Virtuoso New Zealand’s Managing Director, “We don’t sell ingredients, we sell a chocolate cake. We’ve thought long and hard about all the ingredients it takes to enable small and medium sized organisations reduce their risk, enhance productivity and provide great end user experience and we’ve bundled these into a complimentary suite of tools and services -and the result is OnTrack”. Microsoft 365 is at the heart of OnTrack and helping customers make the most of the ever-increasing range of software and services included in this stack, in a programmatic way, is a key part of driving value from technology investment. OnTrack includes regular assessments against best practice standards to continually drive adoption and implementation of modern ways of working and new technology.

For Education New Zealand the service means working with a partner who is focused on helping them maximise their return on investment and drive continual improvement as opposed to simply “keeping the lights on” and providing reactive IT support. “Our global teams are comprised of many small offices around the world with limited IT resource at each site” says Alan Johnston from Education New Zealand. “Ensuring they have technology that just works is a key driver for the move to OnTrack and we’re excited to be working alongside a partner who shares our vision of leveraging technology as a key enabler for our team”.

About Education New Zealand

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) is the government agency dedicated to promoting New Zealand as a premier destination for international education. ENZ plays a pivotal role in helping Aotearoa New Zealand realize the social, cultural, and economic benefits of international education.

With a commitment to excellence, ENZ supports the international education sector through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and innovative programs. Their efforts are aimed at enhancing New Zealand’s global reputation as a provider of high-quality education and fostering strong international relationships.

ENZ’s initiatives include the recently launched “Study with New Zealand” website, which serves as the official government platform for international students seeking to study in New Zealand. This site offers comprehensive advice and resources, aligning with ENZ’s global brand campaign to attract more international students.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso, a forward-thinking managed IT services provider, is revolutionising the technology landscape in New Zealand. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Virtuoso operates across the UK, New Zealand and Australia, offering a comprehensive range of managed and professional services to local and global customers. Their focus is on aligning customer requirements with innovative technologies to deliver positive business outcomes.

Founded in 2011 by Markus McIver and Greg McCallum, Virtuoso was built on the vision of combining technology, people, and processes. As a Microsoft Advanced Cloud Solutions Partner, Virtuoso leverages the power of Microsoft’s cloud to provide cutting-edge solutions. Their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and their passion for modern technology drive their success.

With a dedicated team of experts, Virtuoso supports businesses 24/7, ensuring they get the most out of their technology investments. Their services include IT strategy, cloud management, cybersecurity, and more, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

