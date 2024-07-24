Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Submissions Closing Date For The Education And Training Amendment Bill Extended To 5.00pm On Monday 29 July 2024

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:52 am
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee

The Education and Workforce Committee has extended the closing date for public submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is now 5.00pm on Monday, 29 July 2024 to allow for submissions on a proposed Amendment Paper (formerly Supplementary Order Paper) to the bill.

The Associate Minister of Education lodged an Amendment Paper to the bill on 23 July 2024 which proposes some additional changes to the Education and Training Act 2020. The committee will consider the Amendment Paper as part of the select committee process for the bill.

The Amendment Paper proposes three new sections in the Act relating to:

  • a restriction on initiating bargaining for a multi-employer collective agreement involving charter schools
  • the ability for a board of a state school to require an employee to provide services to a charter school or a student enrolled at that school
  • a provision relating to arrangements between schools for shared education services.

The extension of the closing date for submissions will provide additional time for submitters to consider the Amendment Paper as part of their submission on the bill, should they wish to.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 5.00pm on Monday, 29 July 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Read the Amendment Paper released on 23 July 2024
  • Get more details about the bill
  • Find out what’s been said in Parliament about the bill.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Education and Workforce Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 