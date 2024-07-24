Global Development: Competing Priorities In A Conflicted World

The Council for International Development (CID) Annual Conference 2024, titled "Global Development: Competing Priorities in a Conflicted World,” will be held on 4th and 5th September 2024 at New Zealand Parliament and Pipitea Marae in Wellington.

After last year’s groundbreaking sold-out event and this year tickets already sold out, anticipation is building for what promises to be a dynamic and impactful event in 2024. Supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and partner sponsors including Tetra Tech International Development, Cowater International, StoneX and Moments Productions, the conference will offer a unique platform for forging new connections and partnerships.

Peter Rudd, Executive Director of CID, addresses the importance of this year's conference in tackling the complexities of today's world: "In an era marked by escalating conflicts, climate crises, and geopolitical tensions, our conference will serve as a beacon for navigating the competing priorities within the humanitarian and development sectors. It's important for us to come together, share insights, and collaborate on innovative solutions. Following the resounding success of our sold-out 2023 conference, CID is committed to delivering another groundbreaking event. This year’s theme reflects the urgent need to address the multifaceted challenges that define our global landscape. Attendees can look forward to engaging with thought leaders, Pacific and global partners, NGOs, businesses, government entities, academic institutions, and civil society."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The 2024 conference will feature over 25 speakers and sector experts from Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. This diverse lineup ensures a wide range of perspectives on crucial global development and humanitarian issues.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including professionals, academics, students and enthusiasts in the international development and humanitarian aid sectors, will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and participate in interactive workshop sessions designed to foster deeper collaboration and problem-solving.

As part of the conference agenda, we will present the annual Photo and Collaboration Awards on the first day during the dinner session. This session will commence with a keynote address by MP Tim van de Molen, MP for Waikato and Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, Defence & Trade Select Committee, followed by the Awards Ceremony.

Given the interest from participants, these awards offer an excellent opportunity to showcase the hard mahi over the year to a wider audience. The innovative projects have the potential to inspire others and demonstrate the significant impact of collaboration within our community. The deadline for the CID Collaboration Award submissions is due by close of business on 1 August.

