International Literacy Experts Set To Share Knowledge With NZ Teachers Next Month

As primary school teachers prepare for the compulsory teaching of structured literacy at the beginning of 2025, a panel of international literacy experts will speak at a symposium next month. The events, due to be attended by more than 550 participants including teachers, literacy specialists, researchers, Ministry employees, politicians, and parents, will explore the elements and implementation of structured literacy in schools.

Waikato-based Learning Matters is bringing these speakers to New Zealand. The team, passionate and highly knowledgeable about structured literacy, is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in education. They empower over 4000 educators in more than 600 schools across New Zealand with the principles and practices of structured literacy.

Learning Matters first hosted the literacy symposium in Auckland and Christchurch last year, with both events selling out. Among the speakers was US education journalist Emily Hanford, who has extensively investigated why many American children struggle with reading.

This year’s events will bring highly acclaimed international keynote speakers Dr Anita Archer – a household name in education, Dr Carolyn Strom, and Sarah Asome to the stage.

Learning Matters founder Carla McNeil – herself an international speaker – said ‘Cultivating the Literacy Landscape’ is a comprehensive event for school leaders, educators, and parents dedicated to fostering a literate community.

Learning Matters founder Carla McNeil /Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Structured literacy is an evidence-based method of teaching children to read. It works. It’s a model developed over years by examining converging evidence from multiple disciplines. We know that when children are literate they are being set up for success in all areas of their lives. It’s in the best of interests of not only our children but in the interests of NZ Inc that all tamariki have the right to receive and benefit from evidence-based literacy education.

“The event will focus on implementing effective instruction by bridging research with practical application," said Carla. “The discussions will explore what must be done to cultivate the literacy landscape, empower and support educators, and ultimately improve literacy outcomes for all ākonga.”

Dr Anita Archer is an educational consultant to US state departments and school districts on explicit instruction and literacy. She has presented in multiple countries and is the recipient of many awards honouring her contributions to education. Dr Archer has served on the faculties of the University of Washington, University of Oregon, and San Diego State University.

Dr Carolyn Strom is a clinical professor at NYU, reading specialist, and former primary school teacher. Her work centres on bridging the disconnect between neuroscientific research and instructional practices used to teach foundational reading skills. She collaborates widely with school districts, teachers, families, and tech companies, and maintains a clinical practice working with children who have dyslexia.

Sarah Asome is a highly experienced educator and the principal at Bentleigh West Primary School in Victoria, Australia. She has worked in the UK and Singapore. Sarah has supported many colleagues around Australia and in New Zealand to implement evidence-based literacy instruction in their schools. In 2023, Bentleigh West Primary School won the Victorian Education Excellence Award for ‘Outstanding Inclusion Education’.

The symposia, being held in Wellington on August 20 and Auckland on August 22, will delve into how we learn to read, provide insight on evidence-based change at a whole-school level, and explore instructional strategies in depth. Hon Erica Stanford, Minister of Education, will join the Auckland event to deliver the closing address.

You can find out more about the 2024 symposia here: https://www.learningmatters.co.nz/2024-literacy-symposium/

2023 symposia information webpage | https://www.learningmatters.co.nz/2023-literacy-symposium/

Learnings from the 2023 symposia: Learning Matters | Unlocking the Literacy Landscape: Insights from our Symposia

Keynote speaker videos:

Dr Carolyn Strom https://www.facebook.com/learningmatters.co.nz/videos/1671543476949827

Sarah Asome https://www.facebook.com/learningmatters.co.nz/videos/1068310950933630

Dr Anita Archer https://www.facebook.com/learningmatters.co.nz/videos/956128659598307

Jack Tame interview from 2023 with Emily Hanford: https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=pgLvqxgp0KBXWe2_&v=63u1eRTH2jM&feature=youtu.be

RNZ interview 2023 with Emily Hanford: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/saturday/audio/2018896680/emily-hanford-are-we-teaching-reading-all-wrong

Dr Anita Archer’s session is titled ‘Getting them all engaged – the power of active participation’

Photo/Supplied

What are the most effective things we need to do with our instruction? Dr Archer discusses the critical components essential for effective instruction and teaches us how and when to apply these to ensure students make the greatest gains in learning.

Dr Carolyn Strom’s session is titled ‘Through the lens of neuroscience - how we learn to read’

Photo/Supplied

Dr Strom breaks down the process of how we learn to read through the lens of neuroscience, discusses what we have learned from the science, and what is important to understand to bridge this research to classroom practice.

Sarah Asome’s session is titled ‘Alignment of practice across the tiers’

Photo/Supplied

Sarah will delve into the school-wide implementation of structured literacy, including the supports offered across all year levels and the importance of a consistent multi-tiered system of support.

© Scoop Media

