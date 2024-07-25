Submissions Now Open On The Regulatory Systems (Immigration And Workforce) Amendment Bill

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Immigration and Workforce) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is 11.59pm on Wednesday, 4 September 2024.

The policy objective of the bill is to improve regulatory systems by ensuring that they are effective, efficient, and that they accord with best regulatory practice.

The omnibus bill proposes amendments to legislation administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. The bill would amend the Electricity Act 1992, the Employment Relations Act 2000, the Gas Act 1992, the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, the Immigration Advisers Licensing Act 2007, the Mines Rescue Act 2013, the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987, and some regulations.

