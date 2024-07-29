Pasifika Roadshow Empowers Future University Students

The Office of the Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika) at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington is bringing Pasifika Roadshow Information Evenings to the greater Wellington region in August.

The Pasifika Roadshow Information Evenings are an opportunity for the Te Herenga Waka community to engage with Pasifika communities and prospective students interested in studying at the University.

Associate Professor Hon. Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika), says the evenings are a valuable opportunity to collectively work towards fostering academic excellence and growth within the Pasifika community.

“We are keen to bring the University to Pasifika people, and connect directly with our local communities, Pasifika families, and potential students who are considering pursuing their studies at Te Herenga Waka.

“We especially look forward to listening and discussing the viewpoints and aspirations of our Pasifika communities regarding university education, to collectively work towards fostering academic excellence and growth within the Pasifika community.”

The evenings will include information on study options and support services, and include insights from Pasifika alumni, current students, and staff. The events also provide an opportunity for alumni to explore postgraduate studies and second chance pathways at the University.

Families and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

The Electoral Commission will have 1-2 people at each of the sessions, to ensure that people are enrolled to vote for both local body and central government elections. This presents an excellent opportunity for our community to actively participate in the democratic process and have their voices heard in shaping the present and future.

These information evenings will take place between Thursday 1 August and Wednesday 14 August, in Porirua, Levin, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Wairarapa, and Wellington.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

