Successful Manawatū Apprenticeship Pilot Built On Collaboration

L-R: Brian Smith, Careerforce; Shiloh Graham, Best Care Whakapai Hauora; Aimee Stallard, Levin Family Health; Christie Johnson, Cook Street Health Centre; Karyn Formby, The Palms; Trudi Berry, The Palms; Christine Harper, Levin Family Health; Katherine Mabbitt, Victoria Medical Centre; Monique Couper, Kauri Healthcare; Kiri Gillies, Best Care Whakapai Hauora; Anne Meyer, Careerforce. / Supplied

UCOL, Careerforce, and THINK Hauora celebrated the success of 10 apprentices. The apprentices completed the New Zealand Certificate in Health & Wellbeing (Primary Care Practice Assistance) pilot programme. Careerforce led the programme with UCOL's support.

Penny O'Leary is the Executive Dean of Health, Social Services, and Applied Sciences at UCOL and is proud to partner with Careerforce in the Manawatū region.

"We are pleased to have supported this successful pilot along with THINK Hauora to deliver the New Zealand Certificate in Health & Wellbeing (Primary Care Practice Assistance), a new initiative for this region led by the primary health organisation THINK Hauora.”

THINK Hauora approached UCOL and Careerforce, looking for a programme to provide alternative career pathways into primary health. The discussions resulted in a successful partnership between THINK Hauora, UCOL, and Careerforce. THINK Hauora supported the learners, UCOL provided top-notch facilities, and Careerforce offered the apprenticeship programme and support.

Anne Meyer, a Careerforce Apprenticeship Advisor, started the ceremony with a karakia and speech. She discussed critical aspects of the programme, such as personal wellness and creating a pepeha for each apprentice. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of identity and heart health for tāne Maōri. She also highlighted the availability of clinics for asthma and COVID-19.

Anne spoke of how the new graduates will make positive changes for the well-being of their patients and how they have continued to collaborate in their roles since graduating.

“Key to the success was the collaborative and structured cohort approach that underpinned this pilot, with monthly face-to-face learning sessions. These sessions supported the 10 apprentices to complete the apprenticeship programme in just 12 months, versus an expected duration of 20 months.”

Brian Smith, a Careerforce Apprenticeship Advisor, reflected that the pilot programme is one of the best in which he's been involved.

“These are the people on the front line of healthcare in our communities. There is a massive need for these skills in the primary care space and this programme is a way of putting what they [the graduates] are currently doing into practice.”

Brian sees that it will be a springboard for many and notes that students came to him after completing the programme asking for advice on continuing to progress in the field. During the program, Brian felt everything was going smoothly, and he never had to struggle or go against the flow.

An example of this positive change in action is apprentice Shiloh Graham, who has become an advocate for Māori men’s health. Shiloh has already led an initiative to help ensure access to important healthcare services, such as improved access to diabetes testing, by meeting them in te reo Māori and being in their spaces – such as sideline on the rugby field.

Careerforce Executive Director, Rod Bentham, acknowledged the mana whenua and THINK Hauora for their manaakitanga and thanked others for ensuring the pilot programme's success.

As Mr Bentham rounded out his speech, he said to the apprentices, “You are at the forefront of this for Aotearoa,” before ending with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”

Apprentice Monique Couper said she is passionate about caring for people. She sees her work as more than just a job.

“My work is more than just a job. While the washing (at home) stacked up a bit, I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of this programme. I now have a broader skillset that will help look out for people from all walks of life.”

Monique recalled a saying she uses frequently in her current role as a Primary Care Practice Assistant at Kauri Healthcare: ‘That’s living, don’t worry.’

Given the programme's success, Careerforce plans to have the next cohort in Whanganui, potentially a second Manawatū-based cohort. Discussions are also underway in other parts of Aotearoa.

Congratulations to the successful apprentices; Trudi Berry, Monique Couper, Wikitoria Doyle, Kiri Gillies, Shiloh Graham, Christine Harper, Karyn Formby, Christine Johnson, Katherine Mabbitt, and Aimee Stallard.

Through supporting this pilot programme, THINK Hauora were also able to benefit from Apprenticeship Boost payments of $500/mth per apprentice. The Government recently announced the extension of the Apprenticeship Boost fund to June 2028.

To learn more about the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing apprenticeship, visit the Careerforce website's programme page.

About UCOL: UCOL inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

