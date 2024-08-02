1000+ Girls Experience A Day In The Tech Industry

Over 1000 students across Aotearoa to experience a day in New Zealand’s rapidly growing tech sector.

Over the next two weeks, more than 1000 secondary school girls will dive into the tech industry, spending a day at leading tech companies nationwide.

“We’re delighted to be inspiring the next generation to consider a tech career. Our ShadowTech Day programme offers girls in years 9-11 an opportunity to discover the world of tech, spark their curiosity and explore career pathways,” says Yvonne Gill, Executive Director, TechWomen.

“There’s more to working in tech than just coding, so we’re showcasing real roles. ShadowTech Day helps us counter stereotypes, because we know there’s a tech job to suit everyone.”

“Students are matched with local tech companies and will gain first hand experience to imagine their future career. Their day-long visit also includes a workplace tour, meeting the team and workshop activities.”

“Our aim is simple, to inspire girls to pursue education pathways that lead to tech careers. We’re showing them what it’s really like in the fastest growing and highest paid sector.”

“From AI to health tech, SaaS to space, Aotearoa New Zealand is producing world-class tech solutions that are good for the world. A diverse workforce is crucial for the industry’s continued success.”

“Currently, women make up only 29 percent of New Zealand’s digital IT workforce. We know the diversity challenge begins in education, with only 40 percent of NCEA tech students and 24 percent of IT graduates identifying as female. Initiatives like ShadowTech Day are important in helping break down barriers and dispel myths about tech careers.”

A TechWomen initiative supported by NZTech, ShadowTech Day has grown from 50 participating workplaces last year to 69 this year. Plus, Gisborne and Timaru are new hosting cities. This year, ShadowTech Day is being hosted in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Gisborne, Tauranga, Timaru, Waikato and Wellington.

“Special thanks to all our supporters including Deloitte, Westpac, TechStep, CyberCX, Verizon Connect, Tuatahi First Fibre, Ministry of Education and VISA. Without their support we couldn’t provide ShadowTech Day.”

ShadowTech Day locations and dates:

6 August – Wellington, Dunedin and Gisborne

7 August – Christchurch

8 August – Auckland and Timaru

14 August – Waikato

15 August – Tauranga

