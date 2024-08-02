Energy Sector Welcomes Release Of Vocation Education And Training Proposals

Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomes the release of the Government’s proposals to redesign the vocational education and training system.

The consultation process provides an eagerly awaited opportunity for the energy industry to help reshape the vocational training system design to support a stronger industry role in the vocational system.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie says:

"The importance of the energy sector to our economy can’t be understated. It keeps our industries internationally competitive, heats our homes and keeps the lights on."

New Zealand needs a workforce that can develop the right skills at the right time and shift seamlessly to where the job opportunities lie - from the exploration and production of oil and gas to power generation to the development and maintenance of our power distribution system and the wider supporting service sector.

To deliver on this aspiration, we need an education and training system that understands the sector's needs and supports students to find where their skills and learning can be applied most productively.

Mr. Carnegie is looking forward to collaborating on developing a fit-for-purpose, future-focused training regime for the energy industry that unlocks talent.

"A reliable, practical, and flexible vocational training system is integral to supporting us in achieving this.

To do this, we must find the right settings and funding models co-designed with industry input. We look forward to collaborating with the government and officials to unlock this over the coming months."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

About Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa is New Zealand’s peak energy industry body. We represent participants from right across the energy system, providing a strategic sector perspective on energy issues and their adjacent portfolios. For further details about our members and to learn more about Energy Resources Aotearoa's initiatives, please visit our website.

© Scoop Media

