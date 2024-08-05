Marsden Expands Its Innovative NCEA+ Programme

NCEA is a robust and internationally recognised qualification that opens doors to global opportunities. With a proven track record of outstanding NCEA results, Marsden provides students with a solid educational foundation and continues to outperform other high-achieving schools.

Commitment to NCEA excellence

Marsden’s longstanding experience in guiding students through all levels of NCEA has consistently resulted in some of the highest academic achievements in the country.

The table below demonstrates the NCEA results of Marsden students in 2023 in comparison to national data and, in particular, data for girls.

Success of NCEA+ in Level 1

While many Wellington schools have dispensed with NCEA Level 1, Marsden remains steadfast in offering a rigorous Level 1 programme. NCEA+ lays a strong foundation for advanced study in Level 2 and beyond, focusing on 21st-century skills and preparing students for high-stakes learning and assessment. In Year 11, in addition to selecting five traditional NCEA subjects, students design a bespoke, collaborative course centred around the themes of Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, or Identity, Belonging and Expression. These themes enable students to explore personal, local, and global perspectives, preparing them for the world of further education and work.

Marsden’s experienced mentor teachers and coaches support students by arranging workshops, facilitating learning, and providing guidance. Students have the opportunity to engage with inspiring speakers, including entrepreneurs, successful business owners, and academics from New Zealand universities. This exposure broadens their horizons and deepens their understanding. The NCEA+ programme's 'active learning' approach has been well-received by students, who appreciate the choice and the ability to connect big ideas across subjects. This method fosters critical thinking and collaboration, enhancing the overall learning experience.

The NCEA+ programme's "collabs" are endorsable subjects within the NZQA framework, ensuring that students earn quality credits in a rigorous, creative, and engaging manner. Students have expressed enthusiasm for the autonomy and pace-setting the NCEA+ programme offers, citing the development of crucial skills such as time management and workload prioritisation. At the end of the year, students will showcase their work in a visual and expressive demonstration of their learning, highlighting the programme's impact.

Deputy Principal Jenny Caldwell says a big success of NCEA+ has been creating a structured programme that allows students greater choice.

“We’ve found that students have been more engaged in their learning and have taken greater personal responsibility and satisfaction in determining their own pace and pushing ahead when they are ready.”

Expansion to NCEA Level 2 in 2025

Building on the success of the NCEA+ programme at Level 1, Marsden will be expanding its innovative approach to NCEA Level 2 starting in 2025. At Level 1, all students are enrolled in the NCEA+ course alongside five traditional subjects. This structure will continue, while at Level 2, NCEA+ will become one of many options available to Year 12 students. This expansion will offer increased choice and more opportunities for personalised learning.

“NCEA was always intended to be a flexible qualification, so we are thrilled to offer NCEA+ Level 2 for students who wish to opt into it in 2025. This provides continuity for students who have flourished in our NCEA+ Level 1 curriculum in 2024, and a new and exciting opportunity to pivot with a revised self-actuated course in 2025,” says Principal Paula Wells.

Commitment to educational excellence and innovation

Marsden remains at the forefront of educational innovation, constantly seeking new ways to enhance and authenticate the learning experience for students. Its NCEA+ programme represents more than just credits and standards-based learning; it embodies an innovative and forward-thinking approach, focusing on essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, and future-focused learning.

If you would like to learn more about NCEA+, register for Marsden’s Community Conversations: Introduction to NCEA+ event on Wednesday 7 August or the school’s Open Morning on Friday 9 August.

