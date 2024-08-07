Ruahine Kimbolton Early Learning Set To Close At End Of August

Established by Ruahine Kindergarten Association in October 2017 as a direct response to the community, the association can no longer sustain the centre.

Licensed for 2–5-year-olds, Ruahine Kimbolton Early Learning recently achieved Enviroschools Silver and has gone from strength to strength in its provision of quality, community based, early childhood education.

‘Unfortunately, attendance rates have tracked between 38% and 52% for the last seven years, which clearly shows there is not the demand for the service that was expected, and means we are not receiving the level of government funding we need to cover our increasing costs’ said Alison Rudzki, CEO.

Ruahine Kindergarten Association is for purpose, not profit, and has been serving the different and diverse communities of the region for 75 years.

‘We do this in different ways, sometimes where the opportunity exists, we open services, most recently at Linton Camp. At other times we have to close services in order to halt ongoing losses and protect the viability of our association, so we can continue providing a service to the other communities we serve’ Rudzki said.

‘Regrettably, the six-week consultation process with our community did not offer significant solutions for us to explore and we have been unable to secure a financially sustainable solution’.

The centre will close on Friday 30th August and the association is offering placements at Ruahine Kindergartens in Feilding for children that attended the centre where they will be very welcome.

