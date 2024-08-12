Experience The EMPOWER Festival – Your Gateway To The Future!

Unlock your potential at the Te Rangapikikōtuku EMPOWER Festival in Nelson, a dynamic two day event on 7-8 September, tailored for youth aged 13-24. Originally launched in Marlborough in 2022, the festival attracted significant interest despite coinciding with severe flooding in Nelson.

Whether your passion lies in technology, gaming, or innovation, this event allows you to immerse yourself in hands-on experiences, connect with industry leaders, and explore exciting career opportunities.

This year's event takes place in Nelson at NMIT and The Suter Theatre, offering something for everyone. Dive into interactive workshops covering drone piloting, sound engineering, animation, coding, and entrepreneurship. Get inspired in the Industry Zone, where professionals can turn your interests into real-world opportunities.

Love competition? Show off your skills in the 'friendly' Rocket League Tournament on Saturday, or take on the E-Sports VALORANT challenge on Sunday with a $500 prize up for grabs. For those with a knack for robotics, the Battle Bots competition offers a chance to design, build, and battle it out in an arena of innovation.

The EMPOWER Festival is flexible to fit your schedule. Choose from individual sessions, or opt for a full weekend pass to experience everything this festival has to offer.

Event Highlights:

• Dates: 7-8 September

• Locations: NMIT & The Suter Theatre, Nelson

• Saturday: Hands-on workshops (drones, coding, animation, and more), Industry Zone, and Rocket League Tournament.

• Sunday: VALORANT E-Sports Tournament and Build and Battle Robotics. Ticket Information:

• Saturday Pass: $50 per attendee (includes up to three workshops), Free Rocket League Tournament

• Sunday: Free VALORANT Tournament, and Battle Bots ($50 per team). Tickets are live now. Don’t miss the chance to EMPOWER your future—secure your spot today!

Tickets available here - https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/empower-festival-tickets-906652882177 Full Programme available - https://www.empowernz.org

