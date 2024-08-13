Supporting Teachers To Inspire The Next Generation Of Scientists

As our world advances, careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are vital for a thriving and innovative Aotearoa New Zealand. Inspiring young people to stay curious and interested in STEM begins in the classroom, laying the foundation for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and planners.

This year, Beca has proudly supported Royal Society Te Apārangi to inspire the next generation through the Science Teaching Leadership Programme.

The programme aims to make a real difference to students’ science learning, by enhancing the teaching of science within school communities. It provides a crucial opportunity to open young minds to the many possibilities in STEM-related fields.

Schools across Aotearoa nominate teachers to participate in a programme of learning, including a real-world science placement. These future science education leaders temporarily join STEM-focused organisations - like Beca - to expand their science knowledge, grow their leadership skills and form connections with the science community.

For Nicola Webb from Redwood School in Tawa, Wellington, this was the perfect opportunity to grow her passion for environment and sustainability teaching, and enhance her skills as a science education leader. It was an easy choice for Nicola, who was impressed by Beca’s wide range of services making everyday better for our communities.

“The next generation is bright, and I wanted to play even a small role in helping our kids feel empowered to forge their own pathway in life”

Over six months, Nicola supported a number of Beca teams – including Geotechnical, Health and Safety, Environments, Water, Digital, and Structures – gaining exposure to different STEM-related disciplines and their real-life applications. Beca provided Nicola hands-on experience, making her feel more confident and empowered as a science educator.

“You totally delivered on providing me with a great insight into Science in the ‘real world’, sharing experiences, knowledge and skills with me, that I will be able to take back to the classroom,” says Nicola.

At Beca, investing in the future of our industry is essential, as the company looks to attract and retain the best and brightest, to deliver creative solutions to some of our clients’ most pressing challenges.

With a growing number of Kiwi graduates pursuing employment overseas, Chris Dunlop, Central Regional Manager, shares how important it is for Beca to help encourage young people on beginning their STEM career right here in New Zealand.

“It has never been more crucial to inspire our young people on the range of career possibilities in STEM here in New Zealand. This programme has been a fantastic opportunity for Beca to help students understand what STEM careers look like, and to support and develop a science education leader, to help enable this,” says Chris.

Nicola is grateful for her experience and Beca’s support for the programme. She is looking forward to incorporating different scientific perspectives into her role at Redwood School, inspiring students to become the next generation of engineers, scientists and planners.

“This has opened my eyes to the possibilities for kids in science and engineering – it has been totally different from being in a classroom,” Nicola says.

Beca looks forward to continuing their support for STEM education and career pathways and exploring future possibilities for science education leaders across New Zealand.

About Beca

Beca is one of Asia Pacific’s largest independent advisory, design and engineering consultancies. Our diverse and multidisciplinary teams are passionate about applying innovative systems-thinking and approaches to the design and delivery of places and spaces people live, work, learn and play.

While our experience has been 100 years in the making, it is the fresh talent we're nurturing, the creative thinking we're developing and the connections that we're forging that get us most excited for the future. Our purpose, is to make everyday better.

© Scoop Media

