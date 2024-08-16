Students Call For A Secure Future For Māori Nurses

Student nurses are calling for more support for Māori nurses to grow their workforce in Aotearoa.

Speaking from the Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference in Auckland, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) National Student Unit Co-leaders, Stacey Wharewera and Shannyn Bristowe want more put in place to ensure the future of Māori nurses in the workforce.

Co-leader Stacey Wharewera says there is real fear at the uncertainly currently facing student nurses around employment at the end of their studies with many facing the prospect of not being offered placement by Te Whatu Ora and being forced to look overseas for jobs.

"I know of a number of Māori graduates who have not been offered jobs in Aotearoa who are now planning to go to Australia. This is a real threat to the future of our Māori workforce. The loss of these nurses overseas is a loss to both our health system and to Māori communities of the culturally appropriate care provided by Māori nurses. Māori have much better health outcomes when they receive care that is culturally safe and suitable for them. Māori nurses are critical to improving equity and outcomes for Māori.

"Te Whatua Ora has repeatedly talked about the importance of growing the Māori nursing workforce but the percentage in the workforce has remained at around 7 percent since 2007. More needs to be done to prioritise building a Māori workforce. Forcing Māori new graduates to work abroad goes directly against this rhetoric.

"There are a number of measures the Government could do to encourage more Māori to study nursing and graduates to stay. By the third year of study, 33 percent of Māori students have dropped out - mainly due to financial hardship. Funded free training and having work placements paid would significantly reduce dropout figures.

"Having confidence you will be employed at the end of your studies is critical. Te Whatu Ora must commit to securing positions for new graduates. Pay parity across the health sector would also help to address significant pay disparities between those working within Māori and iwi/hapū providers, and those employed within Te Whatua Ora," Ms Wharewera said.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says there are some exceptional young Māori who are currently studying to be nurses.

"Stacey and Shannyn are great examples of the future of Māori nursing. We need to ensure their future is here and their talents are not lost overseas," Ms Nuku said.

© Scoop Media

