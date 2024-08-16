Southland Primary Principals Association (SPPA) Responds To Government’s Rapid Curriculum Changes

14 August 2024

The Southland Primary Principals Association (SPPA) joins the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) in expressing serious concerns over the Government's proposed changes to the national curriculum. The speed at which these changes, particularly around structured literacy and structured maths, are being pushed is alarming and places significant strain on schools and educators.

While we acknowledge the importance of continually evolving our education system to meet the needs of all students, the current pace of implementation is unrealistic. The tight timelines set by the Government do not account for the practical challenges faced by schools, particularly in rural and isolated regions like Southland. Staffing shortages already pose a significant hurdle, and now schools are expected to undertake extensive professional development and curriculum adjustments without adequate support.

Moreover, a significant number of principals are currently having to teach extensively each week over and above their role as principals to ensure that our children have a teacher for their class. This additional burden further negatively impacts the ability of principals to effectively lead and implement curriculum changes. The role of the principal is critical in guiding schools through educational shifts, but these extra teaching responsibilities undermine their capacity to fulfil this leadership function.

The data being used to justify these changes is being misrepresented, suggesting a crisis that does not reflect the realities of our schools. This misuse of data undermines the hard work and progress that many schools have made. It also adds unnecessary pressure on teachers who are already stretched thin. The lack of sound pedagogy in the proposed changes further exacerbates the situation, raising concerns about the long-term impact on teaching and learning.

The SPPA echoes the sentiments expressed in the recent media release from the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI). We are deeply concerned about the lack of facilitators available to support the professional development needed to implement these changes effectively. Without proper guidance and resources, schools are left to navigate these complex transitions on their own, which is neither fair nor sustainable.

It is also troubling that the messaging being communicated to the public does not align with the reality in many schools. Communities are being led to believe that these changes are widely accepted and easily integrated when, in fact, they are causing significant disruption. Schools across Southland have developed strategic plans in close consultation with their communities. These plans reflect the unique needs and aspirations of our students and families, yet they are now being ignored in favour of a one-size-fits-all approach from the Government.

The SPPA urges the Government to reconsider the pace and approach of these curriculum changes. We call for a more collaborative process that respects the professional judgment of educators and the voices of our communities. Our primary focus should be on providing a quality education that meets the needs of every child, not on hastily implemented changes that threaten to undermine the stability of our schools.

