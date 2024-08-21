Innovative AUT Collaboration With Southern Cross Health Trust Provides Financial Boost To Nursing Students

(Photo/Supplied)

A new partnership between AUT and the Southern Cross Health Trust offers student nurses an unprecedented level of support as they navigate their studies and clinical placements.

Launched today, the Southern Cross Nursing Scholarship is offering 17 scholarships to AUT students for the 2025 academic year, while every first-year student – likely to be more than 400 – will be supplied with vouchers worth around $300 each to pay for nursing uniforms and shoes.

The scholarships have been hailed by AUT’s Heads of Nursing, Dr Jan Dewar and Dr Rachel Macdiarmid, who say the funds are focused on the point where students most need support.

“We are delighted to have worked with the Southern Cross Health Trust to co-design this programme which will deliver real benefits to students,” they say.

“Helping students is our priority and we know a huge pinch-point is the clinical placement aspect of the course, which is generally when finances are most stretched. Scholarship students will receive a $500 per week stipend during this time, which will significantly ease their financial burden.”

The Southern Cross Health Trust is funding five scholarships for each year of the three-year Bachelor of Health Science (Nursing) programme and two scholarships for Master of Nursing Science students, worth around $121,000 in total next year. The total package is worth more than $300,000.

But the benefits aren’t solely financial, with scholarship students offered priority clinical placements in Southern Cross hospitals, the opportunity for part-time work during their studies and a ‘buddy’ relationship with a graduate nurse from a similar background.

Southern Cross Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer Monica Goldwater says the organisation is committed to supporting and growing the nursing workforce.

“Nurses play a crucial role in the healthcare system, but they are in short supply and high demand across the sector. By investing in the future of nursing, we aim to contribute to growing the workforce and ensuring our communities have access to the highest quality care.

“I am so excited about this programme and the positive impact it will have on aspiring nurses. Together with AUT, we are paving the way for a brighter future in healthcare.”

In addition to the $500 per week while on clinical placement - five weeks in year one, 10 weeks in year two and 17 weeks in year three - scholarship recipients will also get money towards course fees and $500 per year for general health and wellbeing. The Nursing Council of New Zealand state exam, taken to become registered nurses, will also be paid for.

All the incoming 2025 nursing student cohort will also be eligible for a funded flu vaccine, courtesy of Southern Cross Healthcare.

“We have no doubt these scholarships will encourage students who may have been discouraged by the costs of studying into following their dream,” says Professor Judith McAra-Couper, Head of School – Clinical Sciences at AUT.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the positive impacts of the scholarships and additional student support.”

Southern Cross Health Trust CEO Chris White says AUT was the ideal partner for the scholarship programme.

“AUT has a great nursing school and is close to several of our hospitals. We’re incredibly proud to have worked with them to co-design this innovative initiative, which we see as a step towards establishing a nationwide programme to support the education of our future healthcare workforce.”

Further details on the programme, including how to apply, will be available on the AUT website from today and at AUT LIVE, the University’s open day, on Saturday 24 August.

Students who have already enrolled or expressed an interest in a nursing qualification will also be sent further details directly.

© Scoop Media

