Kai's Education Named One Of The Top 50 EdTech Startups

Bruce Jackson presenting to teachers at ITSE. Photo/Supplied.

Kai’s Education, a New Zealand-based innovator in the field of educational robotics, has been recognised as one of the top 50 EdTech startups in New Zealand and Australia for 2024 by HolonIQ.

HolonIQ’s 2024 Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 list highlights the most promising EdTech companies driving innovation and advancing learning across the region. With only 50 startups considered for this honour, being named to this prestigious list underscores Kai’s Education’s dedication to transforming the way students interact with technology.

Ronel Schodt, co-founder at Kai's Education says the team couldn’t be more proud of this latest recognition.

“This places Kai’s Education among the leading companies making an impact in the educational technology sector across the region. This is a huge milestone for us and supports the next steps in the company’s development and global growth,” she says.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time as Kai’s Education continues to expand global reach after recent conferences in the States, working on integrating their solutions into schools, extracurricular programs, and homes worldwide.

KaiBot, the company’s latest educational robot, has gained international recognition for its versatile and student-friendly approach to teaching coding through block-based and text-based platforms, such as Block.ly and Python.

Schodt says that Kai’s Education is committed to fostering future-ready skills through engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

Their core products, KaiBot and Kai’s Clan, empower students to explore coding, robotics, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) concepts through hybrid physical and virtual environments.

“Kai’s Education’s mission is to inspire students of all ages to become confident creators and innovators in the rapidly evolving digital world.

“At Kai’s Education, we really believe in nurturing curiosity and creativity from an early age, helping students become problem-solvers and critical thinkers, as well as providing an inclusive platform and space for all,” Schodt says.

Kai’s Education is not only focused on academic achievement but also on preparing students for the future workforce, recognising the growing demand for industry qualifications and 21st-century skills that are essential for success in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

“That’s why we are expanding our curriculum to include studies that equip students with the practical skills and knowledge they need to thrive in various industries. By bridging the gap between education and real-world applications, we ensure that students are prepared to seamlessly transition into the workforce, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” Schodt says.

The future looks bright for Kai’s Education as it continues to break down barriers to coding and robotics education, striving to make STEAM accessible to all learners. The company remains committed to growing its influence in the EdTech industry and shaping the next generation of innovators.

For more information, visit Kai’s Education’s website at www.kaiseducation.com and read more about the HolonIQ 2024 Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 list here.

