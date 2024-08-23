University Of Auckland Works With Whangārei District Council To Explore Potential New Campus Space

Whangārei District Council Chief Executive Simon Weston, Mayor of Whangārei Vince Cocurullo, University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater, University of Auckland Chief Property Officer Simon Neale. 23 August 2024. Photo: William Chea

Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland and the Whangārei District Council (WDC) will work together on an innovative proposal in Tai Tokerau Northland for a potential new campus space as part of the council’s Knowledge Precinct.

On 23 August, the University and the WDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a framework for the two parties and other stakeholders to work collaboratively to pursue a vision for a Knowledge Education and Arts Hub in the central city. This would include the possibility of redeveloping Forum North, the former office space of the WDC, including the mayoral suite, council chambers and engineering block, into new premises for the University.

The University has been undertaking a review of its existing Whangārei campus facilities and considering alternative locations to better support the Northland community and its long-term operation. Currently, the University’s Te Tai Tokerau Campus is situated on Alexander Street in central Whangārei, but if the proposal goes ahead, it could move its operations to Forum North.

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater, His Worship the Mayor of Whangārei Vince Cocurullo and WDC chief executive Simon Weston signed the MoU at the University’s City Campus in Auckland on Friday.

Professor Freshwater says: “The University has a long and proud connection with Whangārei and Te Tai Tokerau through our existing campus. We are excited by the potential of the proposed Knowledge Precinct and being part of the education opportunities that it will create for the city and region.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo says the time is right for organisations like Whangārei District Council and the other Councils of Northland to drive the vision of a Knowledge Precinct.

“We believe school leavers would have more opportunities to stay in our region, our district, and develop well-paid jobs, businesses and careers here if there were more post-secondary education opportunities.

“For years, Northland has been doing the same thing over and over; it is time to move the dial and make sure there is continued education in Northland, better connections from secondary to tertiary to employment. This MoU is a good first step.”

The next stage is for the University to complete its due diligence on the space before any decision is made on whether to proceed with the Forum North opportunity. The proposed timeline for that is by February 2025.

© Scoop Media

