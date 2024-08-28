UNZ And Paraguay’s BECAL Establish A Joint Scholarship Programme

Universities New Zealand -Te Pōkai Tara (UNZ) and Coordination of the National Scholarship Program Carlos Antonio López (BECAL) of Paraguay have signed a collaborative agreement to establish a joint scholarship programme for Paraguayan students pursuing PhD studies in New Zealand.

The programme aims to strengthen educational cooperation between Paraguay and New Zealand, enhancing links between our universities and their Paraguayan counterparts.

“We are proud to establish this agreement with Universities New Zealand, marking a significant milestone in our mission to develop Paraguay’s next generation of leaders and researchers,” says Alejandra Bogado Tervit, Director of Training for Development, BECAL.

“By providing Paraguayan students access to world-class doctoral studies we are fostering long-term international educational cooperation and creating opportunities that will drive scientific and academic development in Paraguay.”

Eligible Paraguayan students accepted into PhD programmes at any New Zealand university will receive significant tuition fee discounts, paying the same domestic fees as New Zealand citizens.

Chris Whelan, Chief Executive of UNZ says, “We’re very pleased to be partnering with our Paraguayan colleagues on this new scholarship programme. There is a natural connection between our two countries, particularly in terms of our climate and geography, but also in the challenges we both face. This exchange will undoubtedly be positive for us both.”

The establishment of this programme follows on from a UNZ Research Committee delegation to Latin America earlier in the year. This partnership represents a significant step in fostering international academic collaboration and providing Paraguayan students with educational opportunities in New Zealand.

