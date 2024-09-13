Try-a-Tech Boosts Confidence To Step Into IT Training At Whitireia And WelTec

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa has teamed up with WelTec and Whitireia to launch Try-a-Tech, giving members of their community a snapshot of what training in Information Technology (IT) might involve.

Try-a-Tech follows the successful Try-a-Trades programme run earlier in the year and is based on a seven-week series of workshops delivered on the WelTec Petone campus. The programme is designed to develop foundational skills and knowledge in IT and to give participants a taste of what the different aspects of IT training might be like, including computer hardware, networking, mobile app and game development, graphics programming, photoshop, storyboarding and wireframing.

The initiative is focused on those who are not employed or studying and Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa is working with the Ministry of Social Development and Te Puni Kōkiri to get the word out. Wirangi Luke, Te Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive) of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa says while information technology informs all parts of our lives, it can feel daunting to take it on in terms of study.

"Technology is a critical part of today’s world, and we are always looking at ways to help those in our community gain qualifications and jobs. Teaming-up with Whitireia and WelTec to help those in our community access IT training is important, particularly for those who face barriers to entering study.

"It can be a bit overwhelming for some people to know where to start - and to have the confidence to take the first step. That’s where a programme like Try-a-Tech can make a difference by connecting participants with the tutors that will be teaching them and making it easy to get to know what’s involved."

Through Try-a-Tech, participants can experience the opportunities available to them and see first-hand that they will be supported, including wrap-around care provided by WelTec’s Tamaiti Whāngai. Hinemoa Priest, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at WelTec says "Beginning study can be a huge step and we want to help our community discover that there are some great options available to them, provide access to skills and experience, and demonstrate that we will be here to support them."

Mary-Claire Proctor, Head of School, Innovation, Design and Technology at Whitireia and WelTec, says Try-a-Tech aims to help ākonga discover that a qualification in Information Technology is achievable and can lead to a range of rewarding careers. "We’re already seeing a boost in participants’ confidence and there’s a real excitement after they’ve tried a few different aspects of our IT programme. We’re looking forward to seeing that confidence grow and participants continuing on to enrol in a qualification or move into work."

