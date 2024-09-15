Orewa Beach School’s Swimming Lessons Stay Afloat Thanks To NZCT Grant

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded Orewa Beach School $9,629 to cover transportation costs, ensuring all students can attend potentially lifesaving swimming lessons at Auckland’s Stanmore Bay Leisure Centre – 10km away from the school.

Principal Wendy Naidu highlights the importance of these lessons: “Swimming is a critical life skill in New Zealand, where water activities are integral to our culture. The programme teaches essential skills such as water safety and survival techniques. These lessons not only enhance physical fitness but also build self-confidence and help address nationwide drowning statistics."

Thanks to NZCT’s support, Orewa Beach School can now provide equitable access to these lessons for every student, many of whom would have been unable to participate in the swimming lessons due to the cost of getting there and back. By providing buses, they can now ensure equitable access to swimming lessons for all students.

NZCT’s GM of Grants, Marketing, and Communications Ben Hodges adds, “We’re glad to fund the bus trips so that finances don’t get in the way of young people developing the skills to safely enjoy New Zealand’s Great Outdoors. NZCT is grateful for the responsible gaming fundraising partnerships we share with our Hibiscus Coast venues - Coutta’s Bar & Grill, The Crown Orewa Beach, Grill House Buffet, The Stables Sports Bar and The Wade that made our grant possible.”

Further information

Orewa Beach School is located on the Hibiscus Coast 40km north of Auckland and has been a community cornerstone since 1978. It serves students from Years 1 to 6 and is active in hosting community events and fostering a vibrant learning environment. The school’s swimming programme is a key part of its curriculum

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand.

In 22/23, NZCT awarded over $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the Arts, and cultural activities. More on NZCT’s grants programme, harm prevention approach, and partnership with hospitality venues throughout New Zealand.

