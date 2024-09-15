Open Polytechnic Publishes Annual Research Report 2023

Open Polytechnic, a business division of Te Pūkenga, and New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance learning, recently published its annual Research Report for 2023.

The report includes a selection of researcher profiles from across the research active kaimahi (staff) at Open Polytechnic who have collectively contributed to a total of 51 quality assured outputs in 2023.

The researcher profiles in the report are in the areas of Initial Teacher Education (ITE), Business, Social Health and Wellbeing, and Early Childhood Education (ECE).

Research outputs and contributions to the research environment covered in the report includes, but is not limited to, the areas of: gender equity in science, research grants, resource management, biomimetics in architecture, change management terminologies, instructional design for online distance learning, technology, mathematics, AI, STEM education, mental health and addiction, water projects and technology, social work, organisational sustainability, libraries, international and cross cultural partnerships, data collection during a pandemic, Māori perspectives , and mentoring for learner engagement.

Open Polytechnic Research Development Leader, Dr Amanda Cossham says, "research plays a crucial role in degree programme delivery."

"The research carried out by kaimahi helps to inform course development, programme development and kaimahi knowledge, and therefore benefits our ākonga (learners)."

"This report show-cases our researchers, some of whom have international reputations, and many of whom collaborate internationally, and sets the organisation’s research outputs, and contributions to the research environment, in context. The report illustrates the strong pool of research excellence we have at Open Polytechnic."

Open Polytechnic Acting Executive Director Learning Delivery, Andrew McCulloch says, "Our 2023 Annual Research Report showcases the increase in research activity and the ongoing development of our research culture. The demonstrable impact of our research projects on ākonga and the communities we serve is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our kaimahi."

Open Polytechnic Principal Academic Staff Member, Dr Melissa McMinn, profiled in the report, says "A lot of my research investigates things that affect learning, so is directly related to my role as Degree Leader of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) at Open Polytechnic."

"I have been able to use my research in the development of our new suite of ITE programmes. I have looked at the impact of the learning environment on ākonga, how perceptions about curriculum areas (subjects) affect motivation to learn, and what inspires people to become kaiako (teachers)."

"As part of my research, I work with ākonga at school, and both in-service, and pre-service kaiako, which allows me to stay connected with our profession, and this is a particular highlight for me."

Dr Cossham says the ongoing work profiled in the report from the ECE research team shows how collaboration improves outputs.

"This team’s research brings significant knowledge and benefit to kaiako working in early childcare education."

The collaborative research group which includes Open Polytechnic academic kaimahi, Veronica Griffiths, Erin Hall, Derek Hartley, Jenny Malcolm, Kerry Purdue, Jackie Solomon, Donna Williamson-Garner, as well as Fleur Hohaia-Rollinson (Te Rito Maioha), and Alice Tate (UCOL) investigates kaiako diversity in early childhood education (ECE) in Aotearoa New Zealand, and their research explores the extent to which ECE learning and teaching environments, are inclusive, culturally safe, and supportive of all kaiako.

Open Polytechnic, Regional Academic Staff Member, Dr Kerry Purdue says, "Although a considerable body of research is now available on creating culturally responsive and inclusive environments for diverse tamariki, families and whānau in early childhood education, the same cannot be said of diverse kaiako in the sector."

"To carry out their responsibilities well, all early childhood kaiako need to feel valued and to work in environments where the work cultures, relationships, policies and practices enable them to make a positive difference in children’s lives."

"It is highly important that the ECE sector attracts and holds on to good kaiako, and therefore, this research helps by investigating and addressing job discrimination, workplace inequities and teacher wellbeing in the sector.

"Through this research we have gained further insights into, and understandings of, the barriers and facilitators of inclusion and equity for diverse early childhood kaiako."

Dr Cossham says the volume of outputs from individual researchers and the extent of kaimahi contributions to the research environment are only really visible in a report such as this. There were 51 quality assured outputs (peer-reviewed) in 2023, including 27 journal articles, two theses, two books, and 10 book chapters, and 110 unique outputs.

Read the annual Research Report 2023 on the Open Polytechnic website here: https://www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz/about-us/news-publications-and-research/academic-research/

