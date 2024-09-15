Lincoln University And Universiti Putra Malaysia Sign Agreement To Strengthen Collaboration In Food Security

Lincoln University and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paving the way for enhanced research and academic collaboration between the two institutions.

Building on previous agreements and shared interests, the new MoU aims to deepen the partnership between the two universities, with a particular focus on the critical areas of agriculture and food security.

The agreement outlines key initiatives, including joint research activities, the exchanges of teaching and research staff, research training for Masters and Doctoral students, and active participation in joint symposiums, synthesis and other academic meetings.

Lincoln University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Grant Edwards, said he was delighted to sign the agreement, noting that it not only strengthens the existing relationship but also opens doors for broader collaboration with one of Malaysia’s leading agricultural universities.

“This agreement acknowledges our longstanding relationship with UPM and expands our cooperation into new areas.

“By leveraging the synergies between UPM, a leader in agriculture and food security, and Lincoln University, a specialist in land-based disciplines, we can make significant strides towards achieving sustainable food security.”

Professor Edwards also highlighted that partnering with UPM also offers Lincoln University researchers the opportunity to enhance their work and contribute to the strategic Food Security Blueprint developed by UPM.

“Together, we aim to expand the blueprint to address global food security challenges.”

The MoU was signed by Dato’ Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah, Vice-Chancellor of the Universiti Putra Malaysia, and Professor Grant Edwards and witnessed during a delegation visit to Kuala Lumpur on 2 September, as part of New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon Christopher Luxon’s Mission with accompanying business delegation to Malaysia and South Korea.

Mr Luxon expressed his support for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration reflects the strong relationship between New Zealand and Malaysia and our shared commitment to advancing education and research on agriculture and food security."

Professor Edwards highlighted that this partnership aligns with Lincoln University’s 10-year strategy, which underscores the importance of conducting research with real-world impact.

“We aim to enhance the opportunities in higher education by building strong partnerships with quality research and education institutions, industry, CRIs and government bodies around the world.

“Connecting and working with other research institutions, particularly high-profile international universities, is key to ensuring that Lincoln University provides our students with rich and varied learning opportunities.”

