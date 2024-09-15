UC Research Spurs Progress In Push To End Streaming

Educators and stakeholders gathered for the Kōkirihia annual report (Photo/Supplied)

UC education expertise has been instrumental in increasing equity and reducing the damaging practice of streaming children in schools.

Tokona te Raki, a Ngāi Tahusocial innovation lab dedicated to achieving equity for Māori by 2040, has been at the forefront of advocating for the end of ability grouping and streaming in schools. This initiative is part of a broader effort supported by a coalition of 20 education stakeholders including Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC).

This collaboration, known as Kōkirihia, is committed to eliminating streaming by 2030, and UC has been instrumental in driving research and projects which contribute to a deeper understanding of streaming and its impacts.

The influence of academic research conducted by UC’s Faculty of Education research team, Dr Kay-Lee Jones, Dr David Pomeroy, Associate Dean Research Professor Sara Tolbert and Dr Kaitlin Riegel, is underscored in a new report released by Kōkirihia.

Dr Jones (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Kai, Te Whakatōhea), a UC Senior Lecturer from the UC School of Teacher Education, says while some students may have positive experiences with streaming, decades of research show that streaming generally hinders many students from reaching their full potential. “Research also shows that in the NZ context, Māori and Pacific students are disproportionately placed in bottom streamed groups or classes, increasing the inequity gap. Addressing misconceptions and providing evidence-based insights is crucial for shaping informed public understanding and guiding educational reform.”

“Our research’s effectiveness is amplified by our strong, reciprocal partnerships with educators and policymakers, ensuring it addresses the most pressing issues in schools today,” says Dr Jones

Recent findings from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) reveal a decrease in streaming practices.

“Currently, about 67% of students in New Zealand experience streaming, a fall from 90% in 2015,” says Dr Jones. “This indicates a shift towards more inclusive educational approaches in New Zealand.”

The report also notes that Tokona te Raki strategy has received international recognition. The OECD has highlighted the Kōkirihia plan as an exemplary approach to educational reform, setting a new benchmark globally.

Dr Jones says UC is committed to advancing knowledge and fostering impactful change through collaborative research efforts, as demonstrated by UC’s involvement with Tokona te Raki.

