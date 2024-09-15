Safety First: Wintec Works With NZ Police To Keep International Students Safe

Constable Katrina Gardiner talks to Wintec international students at Wintec’s city campus / Supplied

More than 100 Wintec international students began their education journey in New Zealand with a positive brush with local law enforcement recently.

Constables Katrina Gardiner and Nicholas Gaylor from Waikato Police recently attended two international orientation sessions hosted by Wintec at its City and Rotokauri campuses.

The sessions were about building relationships between local police and those who are new to our communities, offering information and helpful advice around staying safe, and how to reach out for help.

In many cases this is the first interaction these people will have with NZ Police and we want that to be a positive experience, for them to feel safe to seek support and assistance from us when needed, Constable Katrina Gardiner said.

“The sessions are quite interactive to help break down some barriers. We engage with these students directly – to provide advice about wellbeing and hear any concerns.

“I talked to one of the students who had just arrived in the country… He had never talked to a police officer in his home country before…so talking to a police officer in New Zealand and having that interaction was huge,” Katrina said.

The New Zealand Police have access to translation services and bilingual communications staff to help address language barriers.

“Some students might be nervous around language barriers…We’ve got a range of police officers that can speak other languages. We have translation services as well that we can use through the police. Breaking down that barrier of language can be really useful and it’s something the police can do here quite well,” Constable Nicholas Gaylor said.

The sessions provided students with key information on how to keep themselves and their property safe during their time in New Zealand.

Feedback from students who attended the events was really positive said Li Li, International Student Services Advisor with Wintec.

“They [international students] feel more comfortable and involved after talking to the police,” Li Li said.

“In some countries, they [international students] have different impressions about police. Here in New Zealand our police are so approachable, they are so friendly.”

Wintec hosts annual international student orientation days each semester to welcome new students who have come from abroad to study in New Zealand.

The sessions provide an excellent environment for students to make friends and learn essential information about living and studying in New Zealand, and available services and facilities, including emergency services such as the police.

To learn more about the Wintec international orientation and events, head to www.wintec.ac.nz/international/studentsupport/international-orientation

© Scoop Media

